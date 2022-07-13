 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lions Chicken BBQ at City Park in Clear Lake Sunday July 17

  • 0
Homemade barbecue sauce

Homemade apple-bourbon barbecue sauce served on chicken.

 Hillary Levin, St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Annual Noon Lions Chicken BBQ & Lioness Pie Fundraiser, serving from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. or until sold out. Meal includes a half grilled secret-recipe chicken, coleslaw, baked beans, roll and beverage.

Rae Burnette is a GA and Crime & Courts Reporter at the Globe Gazette. You can reach her by phone at 641.421.0523 or at Rae.Burnette@GlobeGazette.com

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News