 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Line dancing at Central Gardens of North Iowa in Clear Lake on Tuesday May 31

  • Updated
  • 0
Central Gardens 1

The Central Gardens of North Iowa in Clear Lake.

 Zachary Dupont, Globe Gazette

Prepare to move and grove with free line-dancing classes offered through the Central Gardens of North Iowa. All ages and skill levels welcome. Classes held Tuesday mornings from 9:30 a.m.–10:30 a.m.

Rae Burnette is a GA and Crime & Courts Reporter at the Globe Gazette. You can reach her by phone at 641.421.0523 or at Rae.Burnette@GlobeGazette.com

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News