You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Lime Creek to host program for kids
0 comments

Lime Creek to host program for kids

Lime Creek Nature Center will host "Lime Creek Littles" 4-5 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 10.

Lime Creek Nature Center improvements 8

Numerous new displays and exhibits were recently installed at Lime Creek Nature Center.

The program is for 3 to 6-year-old kids, and will feature a reading of the book "The Mitten," and an educational discussion about how area animals survive during the winter.

Admission is free, but registration is required. Signup can be completed by calling 641-423-5309.

Lime Creek Nature Center is located immediately north of Mason City on U.S. Highway 65 N, and includes a library, auditorium, playful learning center, mounted animals, and live aquarium displays of local reptiles, amphibians, and fish.

Regular hours are Monday-Friday 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m.-4 p.m., and Sunday 1 p.m.-4 p.m.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News