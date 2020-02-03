Lime Creek to host program for kids

Lime Creek Nature Center will host "Lime Creek Littles" 4-5 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 10.
The program is for 3 to 6-year-old kids, and will feature a reading of the book "The Mitten," and an educational discussion about how area animals survive during the winter.
Admission is free, but registration is required. Signup can be completed by calling 641-423-5309.
Lime Creek Nature Center is located immediately north of Mason City on U.S. Highway 65 N, and includes a library, auditorium, playful learning center, mounted animals, and live aquarium displays of local reptiles, amphibians, and fish.
Regular hours are Monday-Friday 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m.-4 p.m., and Sunday 1 p.m.-4 p.m.