Lime Creek archery hunting raffle to be held

Effective for the 2022-2023 Archery Deer Hunting Season, the Cerro Gordo County Conservation Board will conduct a lottery for the 35 archery permits at the Lime Creek Conservation Area.

Lottery application forms will be available beginning at 8 a.m. Monday, Aug. 15. Forms will be limited to one entry per individual and all applications must be completed in full and last year’s participants must have returned their survey to be eligible for the lottery.

Lottery applications may be completed and submitted online at:

http://www.cgcounty.org/departments/conservation/lime-creek-nature-center/archery-hunting-at-lime-creek or picked up at the conservation office. Office hours are 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday.

Applications will be accepted until 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2. Forms can be completed and submitted online, returned to our office in person, mailed to 3501 Lime Creek Rd, Mason City, IA 50401, by email to mermer@cgcounty.org, or faxed to 641-423-1566.

The archery deer hunting lottery will be held at 8 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7 in the Lime Creek Nature Center Auditorium. The public is invited to attend the scheduled lottery event. The 35 successful lottery applicants will receive by mail a permit and window tag that must be present while hunting at LCCA (Non-transferrable).

All Iowa DNR deer hunting rules and regulations will apply. Hunters will be required to return a post season survey and will be prohibited to hunt the following year if the survey is not returned. If you have any questions please contact Cerro Gordo County Conservation Board office at 641-423-5309.