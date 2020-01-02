Woman wrestles with adoption dilemma

What can I say that would be polite but shut this down and move on to patient care, rather than snidely telling them I traded a demon my soul for eternal youth?

-- Grace

Dear Grace: I love the old Dorian Gray joke about looking youthful, based on the famous Oscar Wilde novel where a hedonistic young man receives his wish that he would never age, but his portrait would age instead. The punchline goes: "Sure, I look young; you should see the portrait in my attic!"

However -- you can't just throw off an Oscar Wilde reference in a busy hospital and expect that it will be understood. Doogie Howser references are also (probably) older than you are.

I don't think your patients are actually wondering about your competence, but they are really just feeling vulnerable and are trying -- in a very clunky way -- to connect with their physician.

To respond professionally, maintain amiable eye contact and say, "I know I look young, but I've been a clinician now for 10 years, and it's your lucky day because I'm your doctor. Do you have any other questions before we get started?"

Dear Amy: "Lost" said that her boyfriend told her he was unsure about his sexuality.