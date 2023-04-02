With its four-foot height, six-foot wingspan, ear piercing call, and penetrating stare, the crimson-capped sandhill crane is about as charismatic as a wild bird can get.

During spring courtship, crane pairs conduct flamboyant rituals with birds engaging in unison calling while simultaneous conducting graceful wing extensions before leaping into the air in a dramatic and perfectly choreographed nuptial dance. As if that weren’t enough, the crane is also credited with having the loudest voice of any bird. When conditions are right, the crane’s rolling elephant-like trumpeting can literally be heard for miles. Extremely wary, nesting adults stay as far from humans as possible. Their nest sites and newly hatched young are rarely observed.

Wild cranes were once common inhabitants of Iowa bogs and marshlands. During the 1800s, crane flocks containing hundreds, and even thousands of birds, were documented across northern Iowa. But times change. Following the arrival of European settlers, crane numbers began to rapidly dwindle. Relentlessly hunted for food and feathers, pressured by the advent of wholesale wetland drainage, and eventually plagued by the growing popularity of wild bird egg collections, crane populations crashed and then disappeared entirely by around 1900. The state’s last known nesting of sandhill cranes occurred in May 1894 on a marsh located near Hancock County’s Eagle Lake. This final nesting attempt was unsuccessful when egg collectors looted the nest.

At another nearby wetland, the last breeding pair of Iowa whooping cranes was also setting on eggs. By now, both crane species had become exceedingly rare and serious collectors were paying a premium for their eggs or skins. Consequently, the female whooper was shot while sitting on the nest; her hide and eggs promptly collected. Although the male was pursued at length, the bird eluded capture and was finally driven from the area. A remarkable display of short-sighted greed, the shameful incident marked the very last time that a pair of whooping cranes attempted to nest anywhere in the continental United States. Today, the only self-sustaining population of whooping cranes breeds in northern Canada and winters in Texas. Biologists, mainly as a result of captive breeding projects, are currently attempting to reestablish three whooper populations in the Lower 48. The closest attempt is in Wisconsin.

Faring somewhat better than their larger cousins, a fragile mid-continent population of sandhill cranes managed to survive within the undeveloped reaches of Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Michigan. These birds have shown significant gains during recent years and are currently expanding their Midwestern range. In 1992, breeding sandhill cranes returned to Iowa when two successful nests were documented at Tama County’s Otter Creek Wildlife Area.

There was more history in the making when, following an absence of more than a century, wild sandhill cranes officially returned to Cerro Gordo County in 2010 when a single crane colt emerged from a nest located in a remote section of the 992-acre Ventura Marsh. Continuing to expand their range and reclaim historic habitats, wild cranes are now nesting in more than 40 Iowa counties; about double the number tallied in 2010.