For Clear Lake fishing enthusiasts, this year’s spring run of yellow bass will go down as one of the season’s hallmark events.

The action began in early May as pre-spawn schools containing hundreds of 10.5- to 12-inch adult yellows began congregating along the lake’s rocky points and cobbled shorelines.

By mid-month, hundreds had become thousands. Thousands quickly became unfathomable swarms. The yellow bass is one of the lake’s most popular sportfish and, for area anglers, the growing gatherings of fish represented an undeniable call to arms.

For the next two weeks, fishing success steadily escalated as more and more fish and more and more anglers moved to the shallows. There is no daily limit on yellow bass. At times, the action bordered on chaos. Catches of 20 to 40 fish were not out of the ordinary. Venturing to the extreme, some enthusiasts tied into enough ‘stripers’ to procure double baskets containing upwards of 60, 80, even 100 fish and beyond.

No need to worry about anyone enjoying that many fish dinners. Yellow bass are an insanely prolific, fast-growing, and short-lived fish. Spawned eggs hatch in less than a week and fingerlings may reach four inches their first year. Supplied with adequate forage, yellow bass reach 10 inches by their fourth season and few fish live beyond five years. Historically, overpopulation resulting in stunted fish has been a far greater concern than overharvesting.

This year, there were four simultaneous factors contributing to Clear Lake’s landmark fishing. The yellows were large; there was a staggering abundance of them; the fish were readily accessible to anglers; and the water was clear.

Due to this spring’s crystal-clear water, anglers wasted little time locating fish. With enormous schools roaming knee-deep shallows, there was rarely a time when large numbers of yellows weren’t visible to wader-clad fishers. Reminiscent of scenes normally reserved for trout fishing, there were occasions where I actually watched as fish rose to inhale my 1/32-ounce lure.

Once it began, this year’s yellow bass action steadily improved all the way to Memorial Day weekend. Opportunities like that don’t stay secret for long, of course. By the time we reached the 20s-of-May, anglers from Owatonna to Algona to Des Moines were plying the waters.

To see fishing enthusiasts from across the region standing shoulder to shoulder — laughing, exchanging advice, and catching fish with people they had never met before that day was an uplifting event. It was also one more reminder of what a tremendous natural treasure Clear Lake has become.