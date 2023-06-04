For Clear Lake fishing enthusiasts, this year’s spring run of yellow bass will go down as one of the season’s hallmark events.
The action began in early May as pre-spawn schools containing hundreds of 10.5- to 12-inch adult yellows began congregating along the lake’s rocky points and cobbled shorelines.
By mid-month, hundreds had become thousands. Thousands quickly became unfathomable swarms. The yellow bass is one of the lake’s most popular sportfish and, for area anglers, the growing gatherings of fish represented an undeniable call to arms.
For the next two weeks, fishing success steadily escalated as more and more fish and more and more anglers moved to the shallows. There is no daily limit on yellow bass. At times, the action bordered on chaos. Catches of 20 to 40 fish were not out of the ordinary. Venturing to the extreme, some enthusiasts tied into enough ‘stripers’ to procure double baskets containing upwards of 60, 80, even 100 fish and beyond.
People are also reading…
No need to worry about anyone enjoying that many fish dinners. Yellow bass are an insanely prolific, fast-growing, and short-lived fish. Spawned eggs hatch in less than a week and fingerlings may reach four inches their first year. Supplied with adequate forage, yellow bass reach 10 inches by their fourth season and few fish live beyond five years. Historically, overpopulation resulting in stunted fish has been a far greater concern than overharvesting.
This year, there were four simultaneous factors contributing to Clear Lake’s landmark fishing. The yellows were large; there was a staggering abundance of them; the fish were readily accessible to anglers; and the water was clear.
Due to this spring’s crystal-clear water, anglers wasted little time locating fish. With enormous schools roaming knee-deep shallows, there was rarely a time when large numbers of yellows weren’t visible to wader-clad fishers. Reminiscent of scenes normally reserved for trout fishing, there were occasions where I actually watched as fish rose to inhale my 1/32-ounce lure.
Once it began, this year’s yellow bass action steadily improved all the way to Memorial Day weekend. Opportunities like that don’t stay secret for long, of course. By the time we reached the 20s-of-May, anglers from Owatonna to Algona to Des Moines were plying the waters.
To see fishing enthusiasts from across the region standing shoulder to shoulder — laughing, exchanging advice, and catching fish with people they had never met before that day was an uplifting event. It was also one more reminder of what a tremendous natural treasure Clear Lake has become.
COLLECTION: The latest columns from Lowell Washburn
Mix the sugar water and fill the backyard feeders. The fall migration of ruby-throated hummingbirds is underway. For those wishing to obtain e…
Iowa’s small game hunting seasons are just around the corner.
Iowa’s special teal seasons are the best single change in waterfowl regulations in the past 50 years.
Iowa’s fall waterfowl seasons kick off Sept. 1 with a special 16-day, teal-only duck hunt. The bonus teal event is followed by a dizzying seri…
This is one bird that is definitely more often heard than seen.
“There was nothing to see but prairie, green stretches of grassland rolling quietly outward ‘till lost in the haze that trembled on the horizon.”
Following decades of silence, Iowa’s most secretive reptiles are currently emitting radio signals from the watery depths of Eagle Lake.
I was staking out – and hoping to photograph – an active nest of red-bellied woodpeckers.
With this year’s mulberry crop reaching full maturity, it’s time to grab your bucket and head for the woods.
As predictable as lengthening days and summer heat, phone calls regarding “orphaned” wildlife are streaming in.
I must admit that I was a bit apprehensive when I learned that Chuck had moved into the neighborhood.
It’s called the golden oyster and is a species that every mushroom hunting enthusiast should be aware of.
The hatch is on. Breaking free of their eggshell imprisonment, broods of newborn wood ducks are getting their first glimpse of the Iowa outdoo…
The spring songbird migration is winging northward. And while the larger and more colorful species – such as tanagers, orioles, and grosbeaks …
Turkey hunting spins on a dime.
Turkey hunting spins on a dime.
The much-anticipated, spring mushroom season is currently sweeping northward across Iowa. And although several mushroom species are edible, the famed morel reigns as undisputed king.
Once they’ve been at it for a few seasons, most mushroom hunters will have amassed a collection of stories recounting their grandest moments in the spring woodlands.
One robin may not make a spring, but when the turkey vultures return to Clear Lake’s Clausen’s Cove, you know the season has changed.
Enjoy more wildlife tales online at Washburn’s Outdoor Journal at iawildlife.org/blog.
What a Globe Gazette News+ membership can do for you:
- A deeper examination of local issues than you'll find anywhere else.
- Two products in one – not everything that's in the print edition of the Globe Gazette is on our website, and not everything on our website is in the print edition.
- Access to newspapers.com archives dating back two years.
- The ability to carry your local news with you and receive alerts instantly as news unfolds.
- Advertising that frequently gets you deals you won't find anywhere else.
You can join here (https://bit.ly/2PtWJs1) for as little as $5 a month.