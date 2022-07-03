Washburn: Walleye Fest continues at Clear Lake

Clear Lake walleye enthusiasts are enjoying an amazing year. Ever since the ice went out in early spring, anglers have been treated to steady bites and hefty limits.

Catch rates remained high through May and June. And as we plunge into mid-summer, it appears as if the Walleye Fest has no intention of winding down. When last week’s summer heat wave moved into the region, the bite only accelerated as temps soared into the high 80s.

For anglers who enjoy setting the hook, it was an incredible event. Right now, it seems as if a fast moving cold front is about the only thing that will shut walleyes down, and they bounce back from that within a day or two.

Although warm weather fishing enthusiasts may be finding their fastest action during “first light and last light”, walleyes are being taken throughout the day. A good example occurred last Saturday, when my brother Sterling and I didn’t hit the water until mid-morning which, by walleye standards, is considered to be a pretty late start.

Settling atop a shallow water patch of rock, we decided to give the stony terrain a quick try before moving on. Opting to ‘go light’, we tied on a couple of 1/16-ounce jig heads tipped with some large and lively leeches.

Despite our late start, bright sunlight, and shallow water our first hits were quick in coming. During the next two hours, we boated a total of 17 walleyes, all ‘keepers’ except for one 13-inch exception. Our catch also included three “slot fish” – all caught by my brother -- measuring up to 22-inches.

Amazingly, the bite was steady enough that we never drifted from our original location. All of our fish were caught in about five feet of water, and the walleyes were still hitting when we quit a little before noon.

Not all walleyes are being taken from boats. Some anglers are choosing to probe the shallows on foot. Surprisingly, their shallow water catch rates equal, and sometimes exceed, what boat fishers are bringing to the dock. I know one angler, for example, who has consistently taken home three-fish limits of walleyes – and released dozens of others -- during six of the past seven outings.

Most of the fish he keeps are in the 14-inch to 16-inch range and are being taken in as little as 2 ½ feet of water. The only downside, he notes, is that he has not landed a single “slot fish” -- at least so far.

Speaking of “slot fish”, Clear Lake’s newest walleye rule has been a major change in angling regulations. The goal of the new walleye slot limit is to bolster future hatchery production by protecting vital brood stock.

Since natural reproduction of walleyes is insignificant in Iowa, the fishery is almost entirely dependent upon the success of spring egg collection and subsequent stockings of hatchery produced fry and fingerlings.

Historically, Clear Lake anglers enjoyed decades of liberal, five walleye daily limits. Then, in a move that was largely political, a 14-inch minimum length was established in 1987. The next major change occurred in 1991 when, in response to increasing pressure on the fishery, the daily limit was reduced from five walleyes to three.

The new protective slot limit provides some dramatic changes. Although the daily limit remains set at three walleyes, minimum length restrictions have been removed. For the first time ever at Clear Lake, anglers must immediately release all walleyes measuring from 17- to 22-inches in length. Fish in the 17- to 22-inch class fall into the “protected slot”.

Releasing those walleyes will allow egg producing brood fish to survive. For those desiring to catch a lunker, anglers are still allowed to take one walleye exceeding 22-inches per day. Designed to benefit the long-term health of the fishery, Clear Lake’s walleye slot limit is based on proven science.

It has succeeded in other walleye fisheries, and it will work in Clear Lake.

Enjoy more wildlife tales online at Washburn’s Outdoor Journal at iawildlife.org/blog

