The eastern wild turkey is America’s most challenging gamebird. Famed for their legendary wariness, turkeys have managed to survive while sharing the same habitats with foxes, coyotes, bobcats, mountain lions, and even the deadliest predators of them all – human hunters.

The wild turkey can stage a surprise appearance at the drop of a hat and then vanish back into the shrubbery just as quickly. During an average year, less than one in four Iowa turkey hunters will be successful in tagging a gobbler – and that’s one of the highest success rates in the nation. It’s little wonder why this woodland monarch is commonly referred to as the Timber Ghost.

Like most of Iowa’s 50,000 turkey hunters, I’ve had my share of bizarre encounters and have heard firsthand accounts of many more. Among my favorites is a story that was told to me during the 1970s by Lake Mills’ outdoorsman, Russ Keltner. Although modern-day turkey hunting was still new to most Iowans, the sport was enjoying rapid gains in popularity. One of Keltner’s outdoor friends decided to give the new season a whirl and planned an outing for southern Iowa’s Stephens State Forest.

Lapsing into a somewhat nostalgic state of mind, the hunter decided to make his first outing a traditional event by blowing the dust off his Grandad’s old double barreled 12-gauge shotgun. And although the ancient piece was in excellent condition, it was equipped with original Damascus twist steel barrels which made the weapon unsafe to use with modern smokeless powder cartridges. The safety problem was quickly solved by reloading some original brass shell casings with less potent charges of old-fashioned black powder.

When time for the big hunt finally arrived, the hunter set up in a gooseberry studded cow pasture where he had previously seen birds. Anticipation was high and the hopeful nimrod was in position well before first light. At the approach of dawn, the hunt proceeded in textbook fashion when a lone tom began sounding off from his nighttime roost. The hunter answered with a couple of simple hen yelps. The turkey flew down and immediately began marching in his direction. The thick gooseberries obscured the view, but the hunter could track the tom’s approach by the sound of his frequent gobbling.

Following some anxiety-filled minutes – the huge gobbler finally emerged from the dense tangle of woodland understory. Standing at attention with head and neck fully extended, the majestic Long Beard was a sight to behold. It was the first wild turkey the crouched hunter had actually been close to and, by now, the guy was shaking like a leaf.

Slowly taking aim, he centered the barrels on the middle of the gobbler’s neck and pulled the trigger. The old shotgun roared to life and the turkey instantly disappeared behind an all-encompassing cloud of white smoke. And then the unthinkable. Before the smoke could clear, the apparently unscathed gobbler came flying out of that white cloud, winging directly past the astonished hunter. Instinctively reacting to the situation, the hunter swung on the bird, fired the shotgun’s second barrel, and was elated to see the retreating tom fall dead from the air.

Leaping to his feet, the exuberant hunter rushed to claim his prize. Arriving at the downed bird, the hunter was startled by a loud commotion to his rear. Turning around, he was stunned by what he saw. Across the clearing at the edge of the gooseberries, a huge gobbler was laying on the ground, thrashing his last.

What had happened became painfully evident. The hunter’s first shot had been true, downing the intended gobbler on the spot. But unbeknown to the hunter, the turkey was not alone. He had been accompanied by a silent sidekick. When the old shotgun roared, the second – previously undetected -- tom had decided it was time to vacate the premises.

Whether the act was unintentional or not, the needless loss of a single gobbler seemed devastating. To put the situation into perspective, Iowa turkey numbers during the 1970s were but a glimmer of the statewide populations enjoyed today. Many ‘70s-era turkey hunters dreamed of bagging a single gobbler in their entire lifetimes. To illegally shoot a wild turkey was serious business. But after hearing the hunter’s guilt-ridden confession and visiting the scene for himself, the local game warden had mercy -- chalking up the ordeal as an unfortunate, but honest, mistake.

An equally incredible turkey tale took place near Osage where the story was related to me by Mitchell County Conservation Officer, Al Romeg. In sharp contrast to the previous account, this event involved a seasoned outdoorsman who had several years of turkey hunting experience.

After locating a gobbling tom in a timbered stretch of the Cedar River floodplain, the hunter had struck up a lively conversation with the bird which eventually culminated in the turkey’s demise. After attaching his tag to the deceased turkey’s leg, the hunter took a seat on a nearby stump.

While still savoring his success, the hunter was horrified to see the “dead turkey” stagger to its feet. After stumbling about for a couple of seconds, the bird quickly became fully alert. Much to his chagrin, the hunter had leaned his now unloaded shotgun against a nearby deadfall. While he was in the process of sprinting to regain and reload that weapon, the turkey took wing and disappeared over the treetops.

What had happened? The most logical explanation was that the hunter had made a poor shot and that a single pellet had likely grazed the gobbler’s skull. Instantly knocking the bird unconscious, the grazed turkey had indeed appeared to be dead.

After listening to the disheartened hunter’s tale of woe, Romeg took pity and gave the hunter a second chance – but only with the stipulation that if he managed to bag another bird, he would make sure the turkey was really dead before placing the second [substitute salvage] tag on its leg.

Romeg told me about the incident a few days after it occurred.

“The funny thing about this is that there is a possibility that someone out there could still shoot that gobbler,” Al noted. “If that happens, it will probably be the first time in history that a turkey hunter will have bagged a spring gobbler that was already wearing a tag,” he laughed. “Should that actually occur, wouldn’t it be fun to see the look on that hunter’s face?”