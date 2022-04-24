 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert featured

Washburn: The spring ritual of redhead ducks

  • 0

The brilliant white-hot stars of night were rapidly fading into nothingness. Meanwhile, the eastern horizon was being set ablaze by strengthening hues of the impending spring sunrise. A new day was beginning at the Ventura Marsh.

The transition was greeted by a symphony of familiar wetland sounds – the soft splashing of waves, the brittle rustle of winter dried cattails, the trill of red-wings, and the overlapping voices of a thousand meowing cats. That’s right, the sound of meowing cats; smack in the middle of a 200-acre marshland.

Although the sounds were indeed cat-like, the daybreak symphony was emanating from the most unlikely of sources -- a massive, mile-long gathering of redhead ducks. Sequestered within the dark confines of a photo blind, I was hoping for some closeup viewing of one of North America’s most beautifully unique waterfowl.

What a Globe Gazette News+ membership can do for you:

  • A deeper examination of local issues than you'll find anywhere else.
  • Two products in one – not everything that's in the print edition of the Globe Gazette is on our website, and not everything on our website is in the print edition.
  • Access to newspapers.com archives dating back two years.
  • The ability to carry your local news with you and receive alerts instantly as news unfolds.
  • Advertising that frequently gets you deals you won't find anywhere else.

You can join here (https://bit.ly/2PtWJs1) for as little as $5 a month.

Redheads are members of the diving duck clan. And like all divers, they earn their living by diving to the bottom of lakes and marshes where they glean the nutrient-rich seeds and roots of aquatic plant life. After spending the winter on the coastal marshes and lakes of Texas and northern Mexico, redhead flocks are currently en route to traditional nesting grounds, located mainly in prairie Canada. In Iowa, wetlands like the Ventura Marsh provide critical rest and refueling stations as birds continue their rigorous northward journey.

People are also reading…

Spring courtship begins on the wintering grounds and continues as flocks move up the flyway. Females may simultaneously attract multiple suitors. The bird show is spectacular as each drake does his level best to outcompete rivals. The male’s unique display begins with a preliminary "throat puff" as the drake raises and bends his neck, before loudly emitting the distinctive slurring “meow.” The cat call display often concludes with the drake vigorously snapping back his head until the crown touches his lower back.

If the displays become too overwhelmingly, the hen may partially submerge and try to ditch her suitors by rapidly swimming away. When this fails, the hen may try to escape by diving – a maneuver which is, of course, immediately imitated by the courting males. Once the beleaguered hen resurfaces, she may decide to take wing. The drakes immediately follow suit as the spring ritual quickly becomes a high-speed aerial ballet as the flock twists and turns through the morning sky.

By the time the birds arrive on the marshes of Manitoba, the female will have chosen her mate and spring nesting begins.

COLLECTION: The latest columns from Lowell Washburn

1 ruby-throated hummingbird.JPG
Outdoors
alert top story

Washburn: Fall hummingbird migration is underway

  • Lowell Washburn Guest columnist
  • 0

Mix the sugar water and fill the backyard feeders. The fall migration of ruby-throated hummingbirds is underway. For those wishing to obtain e…

Washburn: Small game hunters could enjoy banner year during 2021
Outdoors
alert top story

Washburn: Small game hunters could enjoy banner year during 2021

  • Lowell Washburn Guest columnist
  • Updated
  • 0

Iowa’s small game hunting seasons are just around the corner.

Washburn: Sixteen Days of ‘Bonus’ Recreation
Outdoors
alert top story

Washburn: Sixteen Days of ‘Bonus’ Recreation

  • Lowell Washburn Guest columnist
  • Updated
  • 0

Iowa’s special teal seasons are the best single change in waterfowl regulations in the past 50 years.

Washburn: Waterfowl seasons provide uncertainties
Outdoors
alert top story

Washburn: Waterfowl seasons provide uncertainties

  • Lowell Washburn Guest columnist
  • Updated
  • 0

Iowa’s fall waterfowl seasons kick off Sept. 1 with a special 16-day, teal-only duck hunt. The bonus teal event is followed by a dizzying seri…

Washburn: Great crested flycatcher is often heard, seldom seen
Outdoors
alert top story

Washburn: Great crested flycatcher is often heard, seldom seen

  • Lowell Washburn Guest columnist
  • Updated
  • 0

 This is one bird that is definitely more often heard than seen.

Washburn: Living remnants of Iowa’s heritage in full bloom
Outdoors
alert top story

Washburn: Living remnants of Iowa’s heritage in full bloom

  • Lowell Washburn Guest columnist
  • Updated
  • 0

“There was nothing to see but prairie, green stretches of grassland rolling quietly outward ‘till lost in the haze that trembled on the horizon.” 

North Iowa study monitors threatened Blanding's turtles
Outdoors
alert featured

North Iowa study monitors threatened Blanding's turtles

  • Lowell Washburn Special to the Globe Gazette
  • Updated
  • 0

Following decades of silence, Iowa’s most secretive reptiles are currently emitting radio signals from the watery depths of Eagle Lake.

Washburn: Woodpeckers provide deep woods entertainment
Outdoors
alert top story

Washburn: Woodpeckers provide deep woods entertainment

  • Lowell Washburn Guest columnist
  • Updated
  • 0

I was staking out – and hoping to photograph – an active nest of red-bellied woodpeckers.

Washburn: Wild mulberry provides summer taste treat
Outdoors
alert top story

Washburn: Wild mulberry provides summer taste treat

  • Lowell Washburn Guest columnist
  • Updated
  • 0

  With this year’s mulberry crop reaching full maturity, it’s time to grab your bucket and head for the woods.

Washburn: Stay away from 'orphaned' birds and bunnies
Outdoors
alert top story

Washburn: Stay away from 'orphaned' birds and bunnies

  • Lowell Washburn Guest columnist
  • Updated
  • 0

As predictable as lengthening days and summer heat, phone calls regarding “orphaned” wildlife are streaming in.

Washburn: Chuck is a better neighbor than you'd think
Outdoors
alert top story

Washburn: Chuck is a better neighbor than you'd think

  • Lowell Washburn Guest columnist
  • Updated
  • 0

I must admit that I was a bit apprehensive when I learned that Chuck had moved into the neighborhood.

Washburn: There's a new mushroom in town
Outdoors
alert top story

Washburn: There's a new mushroom in town

  • Lowell Washburn Guest columnist
  • Updated
  • 0

It’s called the golden oyster and is a species that every mushroom hunting enthusiast should be aware of.

Washburn: The amazing journey of a mother wood duck
Outdoors
alert top story

Washburn: The amazing journey of a mother wood duck

  • Lowell Washburn Guest columnist
  • Updated
  • 0

The hatch is on. Breaking free of their eggshell imprisonment, broods of newborn wood ducks are getting their first glimpse of the Iowa outdoo…

Washburn: Northbound sparrows provide variety to migration
Outdoors
alert top story

Washburn: Northbound sparrows provide variety to migration

  • Lowell Washburn Guest columnist
  • Updated
  • 0

The spring songbird migration is winging northward. And while the larger and more colorful species – such as tanagers, orioles, and grosbeaks …

Washburn: Spring turkey harvest down from 2020
Outdoors
alert top story

Washburn: Spring turkey harvest down from 2020

  • Lowell Washburn Guest columnist
  • Updated
  • 0

Turkey hunting spins on a dime.

Washburn: Don't count your turkey until it's in the oven
Outdoors
alert top story

Washburn: Don't count your turkey until it's in the oven

  • Lowell Washburn Guest columnist
  • Updated
  • 0

Turkey hunting spins on a dime.

Washburn: Annual mushroom season is underway
Outdoors
alert top story

Washburn: Annual mushroom season is underway

  • Lowell Washburn Guest columnist
  • Updated
  • 0

The much-anticipated, spring mushroom season is currently sweeping northward across Iowa.  And although several mushroom species are edible, the famed morel reigns as undisputed king.  

Washburn: Tales of the hunt
Outdoors
alert top story

Washburn: Tales of the hunt

  • Lowell Washburn Guest columnist
  • Updated
  • 0

Once they’ve been at it for a few seasons, most mushroom hunters will have amassed a collection of stories recounting their grandest moments in the spring woodlands.

Washburn: Sunshine, rain and wood ducks provide technicolor morning
Outdoors
alert top story

Washburn: Sunshine, rain and wood ducks provide technicolor morning

  • Lowell Washburn Guest columnist
  • Updated
  • 0

 One robin may not make a spring, but when the turkey vultures return to Clear Lake’s Clausen’s Cove, you know the season has changed.

Enjoy more wildlife tales online at Washburn’s Outdoor Journal at iawildlife.org/blog

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

EXPLAINER: What medical treatments do transgender youth get?

EXPLAINER: What medical treatments do transgender youth get?

Transgender medical treatment for children and teens is under attack in many states, but it has been available for more than a decade and is endorsed by major medical associations. It typically involves treatment with drugs that put a pause on puberty, followed by sex hormones, often not before age 16. These medications promote development of female and male sex characteristics. Guidelines say body-altering surgery should be reserved for those aged 18 and older, though chest operations are sometimes done before then. Research has shown that transgender youth and adults are prone to stress, depression and suicidal behavior when forced to live as the sex they were assigned at birth.

Tesla 1Q earnings 7 times more than year ago on strong sales

Tesla 1Q earnings 7 times more than year ago on strong sales

Tesla has reported first-quarter net earnings over seven times greater than a year ago. The electric vehicle and solar panel company reported strong sales despite global supply chain kinks and pandemic-related production cuts in China. Tesla made a record $3.32 billion from January through March. Excluding stock-based compensation, the Austin, Texas, company made $3.22 per share. According to data provider FactSet, that soundly beat Wall Street estimates of $2.26 per share. Revenue for the quarter was $18.76 billion, also beating estimates of $17.85 billion.  

Watch Now: Related Video

Why it's important to use sunscreen all year round

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News