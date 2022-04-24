Washburn: The spring ritual of redhead ducks

The brilliant white-hot stars of night were rapidly fading into nothingness. Meanwhile, the eastern horizon was being set ablaze by strengthening hues of the impending spring sunrise. A new day was beginning at the Ventura Marsh.
The transition was greeted by a symphony of familiar wetland sounds – the soft splashing of waves, the brittle rustle of winter dried cattails, the trill of red-wings, and the overlapping voices of a thousand meowing cats. That’s right, the sound of meowing cats; smack in the middle of a 200-acre marshland.
Although the sounds were indeed cat-like, the daybreak symphony was emanating from the most unlikely of sources -- a massive, mile-long gathering of redhead ducks. Sequestered within the dark confines of a photo blind, I was hoping for some closeup viewing of one of North America’s most beautifully unique waterfowl.
What a Globe Gazette News+ membership can do for you:
- A deeper examination of local issues than you'll find anywhere else.
- Two products in one – not everything that's in the print edition of the Globe Gazette is on our website, and not everything on our website is in the print edition.
- Access to newspapers.com archives dating back two years.
- The ability to carry your local news with you and receive alerts instantly as news unfolds.
- Advertising that frequently gets you deals you won't find anywhere else.
You can join here (https://bit.ly/2PtWJs1) for as little as $5 a month.
Redheads are members of the diving duck clan. And like all divers, they earn their living by diving to the bottom of lakes and marshes where they glean the nutrient-rich seeds and roots of aquatic plant life. After spending the winter on the coastal marshes and lakes of Texas and northern Mexico, redhead flocks are currently en route to traditional nesting grounds, located mainly in prairie Canada. In Iowa, wetlands like the Ventura Marsh provide critical rest and refueling stations as birds continue their rigorous northward journey.
People are also reading…
Spring courtship begins on the wintering grounds and continues as flocks move up the flyway. Females may simultaneously attract multiple suitors. The bird show is spectacular as each drake does his level best to outcompete rivals. The male’s unique display begins with a preliminary "throat puff" as the drake raises and bends his neck, before loudly emitting the distinctive slurring “meow.” The cat call display often concludes with the drake vigorously snapping back his head until the crown touches his lower back.
If the displays become too overwhelmingly, the hen may partially submerge and try to ditch her suitors by rapidly swimming away. When this fails, the hen may try to escape by diving – a maneuver which is, of course, immediately imitated by the courting males. Once the beleaguered hen resurfaces, she may decide to take wing. The drakes immediately follow suit as the spring ritual quickly becomes a high-speed aerial ballet as the flock twists and turns through the morning sky.
By the time the birds arrive on the marshes of Manitoba, the female will have chosen her mate and spring nesting begins.
COLLECTION: The latest columns from Lowell Washburn
Mix the sugar water and fill the backyard feeders. The fall migration of ruby-throated hummingbirds is underway. For those wishing to obtain e…
Iowa’s small game hunting seasons are just around the corner.
Iowa’s special teal seasons are the best single change in waterfowl regulations in the past 50 years.
Iowa’s fall waterfowl seasons kick off Sept. 1 with a special 16-day, teal-only duck hunt. The bonus teal event is followed by a dizzying seri…
This is one bird that is definitely more often heard than seen.
“There was nothing to see but prairie, green stretches of grassland rolling quietly outward ‘till lost in the haze that trembled on the horizon.”
Following decades of silence, Iowa’s most secretive reptiles are currently emitting radio signals from the watery depths of Eagle Lake.
I was staking out – and hoping to photograph – an active nest of red-bellied woodpeckers.
With this year’s mulberry crop reaching full maturity, it’s time to grab your bucket and head for the woods.
As predictable as lengthening days and summer heat, phone calls regarding “orphaned” wildlife are streaming in.
I must admit that I was a bit apprehensive when I learned that Chuck had moved into the neighborhood.
It’s called the golden oyster and is a species that every mushroom hunting enthusiast should be aware of.
The hatch is on. Breaking free of their eggshell imprisonment, broods of newborn wood ducks are getting their first glimpse of the Iowa outdoo…
The spring songbird migration is winging northward. And while the larger and more colorful species – such as tanagers, orioles, and grosbeaks …
Turkey hunting spins on a dime.
Turkey hunting spins on a dime.
The much-anticipated, spring mushroom season is currently sweeping northward across Iowa. And although several mushroom species are edible, the famed morel reigns as undisputed king.
Once they’ve been at it for a few seasons, most mushroom hunters will have amassed a collection of stories recounting their grandest moments in the spring woodlands.
One robin may not make a spring, but when the turkey vultures return to Clear Lake’s Clausen’s Cove, you know the season has changed.
Enjoy more wildlife tales online at Washburn’s Outdoor Journal at iawildlife.org/blog