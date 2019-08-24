Following more than three straight months of high intensity action; angler success on Clear Lake walleyes is slowing down. Doesn’t mean the walleyes have quit hitting. It just means they’ve become a bit more of a challenge to put in a basket. Nothing out of the ordinary. Happens every year about this time; always has.
As a kid, I remember hearing the Old Timers offer a variety of explanations for the annual, late summer slowdown. Some thought that walleyes entirely quit feeding when the water became too warm. Another popular theory advanced the notion that walleyes lost their teeth during summer. You know, kind of like when a molting bird loses its feathers. Sore mouthed and toothless, summer walleyes went hungry until a newly grown set of chompers allowed them to resume regular dining schedules come fall.
The real cause for the late summer slowdown was, and is, much simpler to define. It can, in fact, be summed up in a single word – food. By the time the month of August rolls around, high quality walleye forage is EVERYWHERE. This year is no exception as already abundant populations of fingerling yellow perch, spot-tail shiners, and others are currently being augmented by hundreds of thousands of young-of-the-year fish representing every species that got off a spawn.
But although finding a hungry walleye may have temporarily become more challenging, it appears that some fish -- whether they’re hungry or not -- just can’t resist an easy meal. A few days ago, I caught a 16-inch walleye that had already consumed several food items, including a couple of 3½-inch yellow perch. Another 16-incher had no less than eight young-of-the-year crappies in its gullet plus a couple of large, partially digested items that I couldn’t identify. Already stuffed to the gills, these toothy predators apparently couldn’t resist taking just one more bite.
Although Clear Lake anglers are taking walleyes over rock reefs and in deeper waters, there are still fish prowling the shallows – especially in and around beds of submergent vegetation. That’s where this year’s crop of young fish are living and the walleyes know it. Aquatic plant beds can be effectively accessed by wading, canoe, or kayak. Dock fishing can also be productive – especially at or after sunset. The best docks are those associated with plenty of food attracting submergent cover nearby. Although anglers should explore every possible inch of underwater cover; they should also stay on the move. If a walleye is going to strike your bait, it’s likely to do so by the second or third drop. If nothing happens by the fourth or fifth cast; look elsewhere. Remaining mobile is the primary key to finding warm water, late summer walleyes. Although you might not catch your limit every day now, you’re likely to head home with enough fish for supper.
