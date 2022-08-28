Washburn: Ounce for ounce, pound for pound the smallmouth bass is the fightin’est fish around

The smallmouth bass is my favorite sportfish. Famed for its hair-trigger temperament and legendary power, the smallmouth is a no-nonsense predator.

Whenever a hungry bronzeback tags your lure, there is never a question that the fish means business. Although smallmouths are active throughout the spring and summer, the species becomes even more voracious during September and October as they slab on weight for the coming winter.

An inhabitant of Iowa’s swift water creek and river systems, the smallmouth is universally associated with rock strewn habitats. Fast riffles and dark limestone shrouded pools are their signature domain. In northcentral Iowa, the Winnebago and Shellrock rivers, along with their lesser tributaries, offer prime locations for picking a fight with a hungry smallie. Although an occasional smallmouth is caught in Clear Lake, they are most likely the result of fish taken from nearby streams and then released into the lake by individual anglers.

Regardless of size, smallmouths offer lively recreation -- especially when using light tackle in fast water. For those who prefer lake fishing; you won’t find stronger populations than those haunting the reefs and rock piles of northwestern Iowa’s Great Lakes. Tie into one of Okoboji or Spirit Lake’s 18 to 20-inchers, and you will definitely have your hands full.

I was recently reminded of this fact when longtime friend Ken Lonneman invited my son, Matt and I to his Dickenson County homestead for a day of Great Lakes smallmouthing. A retired conservation officer and master angler, Lonneman knows the Great Lakes like the back of his hand. For the morning’s first stop, Ken positioned our boat in about ten feet of water atop what he hoped would be a choice piece of aquatic real estate.

We had barely cast a line when Ken tied into the first fish of the day. As we had hoped, the fish was a beautiful mature smallmouth. There’s a well-known angling adage that proclaims – “Ounce for ounce, pound for pound; the smallmouth bass is the fightin’est fish around.”

I can say with certainty that the bass attached to the end of Ken’s line was living up to the species’ reputation. It took a good while to bring the fish into view and minutes more before the creature was finally subdued. A specimen to admire, the 20 ½-inch trophy was the gleaming picture of golden elegance.

The bass was a great kickoff to a fantastic outing. Lonneman had barely returned his smallmouth to the water when Matt had a fish jolt his line. Once again, the fish stayed deep while making a repeated series of rod bending runs. When finally coaxed near the surface, we could see that it was another beautiful bronze-colored bass.

With net in hand, I was standing at the ready. But although the bass was beginning to show signs of tiring, it wasn’t about to give in. Every time I’d attempt to get the net beneath the fish it would panic, throw water in our faces, and head back for Davey Jones’ locker.

On its fourth retreat from the surface, the fish made a tactical miscalculation. Beginning what was intended to be another evasive run, the bass inadvertently powered directly into – rather than around -- the net. The error was decisive. The battle was over. Our second beautiful smallmouth was in the boat.

In a moment that seemed too incredible to be true, it was suddenly my turn to become the recipient of an authoritative strike from yet another voracious bass. Following another rod bending, reel torturing battle, Matt netted the fish on his second attempt. Obtaining a firm grip on the fish’s jaw, I hoisted the gleaming bass into the air.

In a sudden moment of angling euphoria, I realized that Matt and I were presented with the rare opportunity to obtain a souvenir photo depicting a classic Iowa Bronzeback Double. Mission accomplished; we simultaneously returned the hefty scrappers to their watery home. Freedom regained; the fish lost no time in heading straight for the bottom.

Amazingly, all three fish were taken within scant yards of the others. Like I said, Ken Lonneman knows the Great Lakes like the back of his hand; and our first stop was a good one. Although not exactly clones, the fish were incredibly similar in size. Ken’s twenty-plus-incher was the largest. Matt’s smallmouth measured 19 ¾-inches. Mine went 19 ¼. Respectable smallmouths for anywhere the species occurs.

For me, that back-to-back trio of smallmouths triggered a flood of angling memories. From significant Iowa streams like the Winnebago and Maquoketa rivers to shallow, eight-foot-wide cow pasture creeks, Iowa’s battling bronzebacks have never failed to bring joy and excitement to a day in the out-of-doors.

I can only think of one smallmouth adventure, that ended on a dismal note. On March 30, 1981, Tom Humburg and I were pursuing early season smallmouths along a rocky stretch of the Winnebago river near Fertile. Although the weather was cold enough to warrant gloves and down-filled jackets, we had managed to encounter a couple of willing fish – including one nice 15-incher.

We eventually gave in to the chill and headed to town for afternoon coffee. The reason I remember the date was because while sitting in the restaurant, we learned that John Hinkley, Jr. had just attempted to assassinate Ronald Reagan, wounding the President along with Press Secretary, James Brady, a secret service agent, and a D.C. policeman. The news was a somber conclusion for what had otherwise been a good day on the river.

When it came to finding smallmouth bass in big numbers, I’ve never enjoyed faster action than I’ve encountered on northern Minnesota’s Kabetogama Lake. Offering an incredible array of habitats, the 26,000-acre lake abounds with boulder studded islands, deep reefs, and submerged rock piles.

Beginning in the late 1960s, my wife, Carol, and I would accompany her parents [Mason City’s Earl and Hazel Leaman] to a cabin at Kabetogama’s Harmony Beach. While on the lake, we would net a variety of species ranging from walleye and sauger to crappies and pike. But it was the smallmouth fishing I loved most. They were everywhere.

One of my favorite recollections occurred on a hazy late August morning. The clear waters were mostly calm, and Earl and I were slowly working our way down the side of a narrow island while casting floating Rapalas back to the rocky shoreline. Although we hadn’t tied into any giants, the action was near constant on medium-sized smallies that, once hooked, were more than willing to dance on the surface.

Many of the fish were lying near the larger rocks. When we were about midway down the island, Earl selected the edge of a partially submerged, Volkswagen-sized boulder as a likely target. The cast was both perfect and memorable. Perfect because the plug appeared destined to touch down just four or five inches from the rock’s shaded edge.

I say the cast was memorable because the Rapala never touched the water. Nearing the completion of its arched trajectory, the descending lure was still a foot above the surface when an overly zealous smallmouth suddenly burst from the water. Although the flying fish connected with the plug, the bass somehow failed to become hooked on either set of trebles.

The result was the literal equivalent of a high speed, smallmouth head butt. The force of the aerial collision was enough to propel the lure upward at an angle which landed the Rapala high and dry atop the huge stone. What a sight! I’ve never seen anything like it before or since. It was a cast I’ll never forget. Although we tried to induce an encore performance, we never saw that fish again.

An hour later, we were casting deeper running plugs over a submerged rock pile when Earl’s retrieve was suddenly stopped dead by a solid hit. This time, the fish was well hooked. When the beast was still completely out of control minutes later, we knew it had to be a good one.

Although we had yet to catch a glimpse of the creature, Earl eventually began to regain some of his lost line. The line slowly continued to get shorter, but each time we thought we were about to get a look, the fish would head back for the bottom with a burst of power that made the reel scream with pain.

During what proved to be its final run, the fish – for whatever reason – suddenly swapped ends and powered straight for the surface. The boomerang maneuver created an immediate yard or two of slack line. Cranking the reel handle for all he was worth; Earl never did catch up. When the fish exploded from the surface moments later, we finally saw the creature for what it was – the most gargantuan smallmouth bass either of us had ever seen.

But the die was cast; and the slack line provided the kiss of death. What happened next is a memory as vividly etched as the day it occurred. As if playing out in the slow-motion frames of an angling documentary, the air walking bass and the attached lure suddenly parted company.

The bass arched to the left. The detached crank bait sailed to the right. Reentering the water with a mighty splash, the magnificent bass of a lifetime was gone. All that remained were a widening set of ripples and the sad reality that Earl and I had just checked in at the Heartbreak Hotel. There were no words for this one. We just stared at the water.

There are a lot of reasons to love the smallmouth bass. First and foremost is the fact that — Ounce for ounce, pound for pound; he will forever reign as the fightingest fish around.