Washburn: North Iowa Goose Hatch Is On

Right on schedule, baby Canada geese are making their debut appearance across northern Iowa.

Although nesting Canada geese can be observed on Clear Lake wetlands stretching from the Ventura Marsh to the Lekwa Marsh Wildlife Area; there are perhaps no geese better known to more human residents than the pair of giant honkers who annually set up housekeeping on the small pond located on the east side of Apple Valley Assisted Living.

The geese first showed up in the spring of 2009. The female had been previously fitted with a numbered, U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service leg band. It took a bit of patience, but aided by a telephoto lens, I was able to collect all the band’s numbers which revealed that the hen was at least four years old that spring.

The love birds promptly built their first nest at water’s edge which produced five goslings. Closely guarded by their devoted parents, the sight of the fuzzy newly hatched babies was an endearing sight. It was little wonder that Apple Valley residents immediately adopted the goose family as “their own.”

Despite the pair’s initial success, shoreline nests are often unsuccessful as fluctuating water levels, roving dogs, fox, raccoons, and other factors take a toll on eggs. To help prevent these calamities and enhance future success, Al Hancock and I erected an over-the-water goose structure in the winter of 2009. Returning to the pond in March of 2010, the pair quickly took to the elevated nest and produced six goslings.

The pair continued to successfully nest in the structure each spring until the banded female failed to return in 2018. At least 12 years old in 2017, the hen had produced a total of 45 goslings during her lifetime.

In 2018, a new pair arrived on the pond and quickly claimed the nest structure. Upon reaching adulthood, female Canada geese tend to return to natal areas. The new three-year-old female -- also banded – was likely a daughter of the original hen.

Since their appearance in 2018, the pair has continued to return each March and have produced a successful nest each year.

This year, and just in time for Mother’s Day, the pair hatched a brood of six fuzzy little babies on Saturday, May 7. A total of 59 goslings have been produced at the Apple Valley pond.

Enjoy more wildlife tales online at Washburn's Outdoor Journal at iawildlife.org/blog

