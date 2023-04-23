The first of Iowa’s five-part spring turkey seasons opened Friday, April 7, with the annual mentored-youth hunt.

My son Matt had to work (bad for him) which opened the opportunity for Grandad to act as a substitute mentor (good for me) for my nine-year-old granddaughter, Riley.

Riley had never bagged a wild turkey, and for the past few days, turkeys and turkey hunting has been all she could talk about. When not being tutored on turkey hunting protocol, she has been practicing on paper turkey targets with her new .410 single-shot.

When the big day finally arrived this morning, we headed for the oak and maple forested corridor of the Winnebago River.

Although we arrived more than an hour before daybreak, the light from the high intensity full moon made it seem like high noon. Fortunately, we didn’t spook any roosted birds on the way in, nor while we quietly placed our group of two hens and a single jake decoy.

When daybreak did arrive, we only heard one bird – a long way off – and he only managed to squeak out a couple of gobbles. Things remained dismally quiet for another hour until we heard another couple of gobbles – same bird? – from the timber bordering the river about 150 yards to our right. Using my favorite box call, I made some infrequent series of yelps with no response. But a half hour later, were glad to see two adult toms emerge into view.

I called to them, but the birds showed no response which told me there must be some yet unseen hens in the mix. Sure enough, the gobblers were soon joined by four hens a minute later. I called to the hens, and the whole works began slowly moving our way. Things were looking hopeful until a gang of four jakes came charging out of the treeline and began harassing the toms; a situation which completely derailed all forward progress. Things became even more complicated when an additional five jakes rushed in a minute later.

A WWE-style rumble quickly erupted with some of the jakes relentlessly harassing the toms while other jakes decided to fight their siblings. Frustrated by the jakes’ extreme rudeness, the two Long Beards joined forces and waged some unsuccessful attempts at teaching the young upstarts some respect.

In an effort to join the melee, I began calling again. Unlike before, my calling began to have the desired effect. Every time I’d touch the call, at least one or two birds would gobble back. Taking advantage of the birds’ collective agitation, I cranked it up and began trying to start a fire with the box call’s lid. The raucous vocalizations pushed the birds over the edge. Going completely off their rockers, the entire flock headed our way.

As I kept up the calling, the birds quickly went from a snail’s pace to a full out trot. In almost less time than it takes to tell, we had most of the jakes standing at point blank range, leaning forward and stretching their necks while talking smack to our jake decoy.

Houston we have a problem:

Although we now had an impressive flock of legal birds standing just a few feet away, there was a major hitch. The birds would not separate to a distance that would allow for a shot where the .410’s pattern wouldn’t kill multiple birds. Since the limit is one bird, this presented a major problem. To make matters even worse, the remainder of the jake squadron soon arrived which brought the turkey tally to nine.

For more than five full minutes, the jakes milled ‘round and ‘round our plastic counterfeit uttering a nonstop concerto of agitated putts and purrs. Unable to resist any longer, the two Long Beards suddenly came rushing in to call the meeting to order. Even though, they too, were now standing under 20 yards, they provided no reasonable shot – there were just too many heads and necks packed into tight formation.

So now we had a flock of eleven wild turkeys – all legal males – milling around in front of us. The constant and dizzying bobbing and weaving of all those intertwined heads and necks seemed strangely reminiscent of the mythical Hercules’ and the locks of Medusa.

Meanwhile, the four hens had opted not to join the circus but had hung back at a distance of around 40 yards or so. The two gobblers suddenly remembered this fact and turned back toward the neglected hens. The jakes decided to follow and, within a seconds, the whole works was leaving the scene. So now we had eleven beautiful wild turkeys suddenly walking out of our lives – and still no ethical shot.

The flock was soon out of range when, for some reason, four of the jakes decided to return to the decoys for one last insult. Although they hung around for a couple of minutes, the birds stubbornly refused to separate by more than a few inches.

That is until one of the jakes put about a three foot distance between him and his partners. That was a critical error in judgement. Putting the bead on the bird’s neck, Riley touched off the .410 and her first-ever wild turkey dropped dead in its tracks. I don’t know which of us was more excited, but I can say with certainty that this beautiful April morning has provided a lifetime memory for us both.