Washburn: Domestic Cats: cuddly pets or vicious killers? Or both?

Clear, cool, and calm, it was a perfect morning for bow hunting spring turkeys. Although I knew there were turkeys in this particular woodland, I failed to hear any sunrise gobbling. Moving to a nearby clearing, I popped up my blind where I’d previously enjoyed success. Before crawling in I set a single jake decoy a few yards away.

Although the action was soon in coming, it was not the scenario I had envisioned. I received my first clue that something was afoot when nearby birdlife sounded an alarm and then retreated. The reason for their distress was quickly revealed when I spied a house cat cruising through the cover. As the animal drew near, it suddenly spotted my decoy. In less than a nanosecond, the cat’s demeaner was completely transformed.

Placing a laser focus on my fake turkey, the cat instantly began a stealthy and deliberate approach. Moving its paws in slow motion precision, the predator had soon stalked to within a few paces of the decoy. By now, the feline must have been thinking, “Wow — This is the stupidest turkey I’ve ever seen.”

Picking up my camera, I touched off a couple of quick shots at the stalker. At the sound of the shutter, the cat flinched, made a couple of bounds, and after suspiciously looking back at my blind, quickly disappeared into the woodland foliage.

The cat was large, but the turkey decoy was much larger. Was that cat really planning on tackling something that big, I wondered. Or, later this summer, could the predator have a significant impact on a growing crop of, bantam-sized turkey poults? How much wildlife could a free roaming house cat really catch and kill? Those questions prompted me to start looking. Thanks to the power of the internet, I was able to locate around 90 separate studies that examined the impact of domestic [house] cats on native wildlife. The results were shocking!

This would probably be a good place to interject that this IS NOT an “I Hate Cats” column. I’ll be the first to admit that cats are fascinating animals. And though oftentimes aloof, they are extremely popular pets. Cats are thought to have first been domesticated in the Middle East. In some cultures, such as ancient Egypt, the affection for cats bordered on idolatry. Today, cats remain incredibility popular In the U.S. – so much so that there are 95.6 million indoor domestic cats compared to around 89 million dogs.

Despite centuries of pampered domestication, the cat’s instinctive desire to hunt has never diminished. Whether we like it or not, cats are natural born killers. When allowed to let their natural desires rise to the surface, cats are every bit as savagely predacious as, say, wolverines or goshawks. Well, wolverines anyway.

Although they don’t get nearly as much practice, house cats — when allowed outdoors — are hour-per-hour every bit as efficient at catching prey as their feral counterparts. Most cat owners have seen their pets return home carrying baby birds, rabbits, or chipmunks. It happens often enough that we’ve all heard the familiar greeting, “Well, look what the cat drug in.”

But like I said, this essay is not meant to be an indictment against cats. Instead, it is an attempt to summarize what researchers with the Smithsonian Institution, National Geographic Society, U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service, University of Georgia, University of Nebraska, Partners in Flight, Humane groups, and others have found regarding the impact of domestic cats on native wildlife populations from across the nation. In order to reach the most accurate conclusions, domestic cats were divided into three groups – 1] indoor cats – defined as cats that were house pets but allowed some time outdoors, 2] unowned cats -- cats that are fed by humans but live in barns, etc. and are never allowed inside human dwellings, and 3] feral cats -- cats that are wild and have little or no human contact.

Data collection methods included equipping indoor cats with video collars, stomach content analysis of unowned and feral cats, owner diaries, and statistical modeling.

When researchers compared studies via the “systematic analysis of multiple data sources”, the results concluded that domestic cats annually kill an astonishing 2.5 billion birds in the U.S. When reptiles, amphibians, and small mammals [such as chipmunks, voles, shrews, etc.] are added to the list, the estimated annual death toll soars to 21 billion.

Cat predation had its greatest observed impact in residential areas where fledgling and adult songbirds had less escape cover than birds living in undeveloped rural areas. Studies determined that in some regions, house cats killed up to 80 percent of fledging backyard birdlife each year, far exceeding all other mortality factors combined.

The devastating impact of domestic cats to native wildlife is by no means limited to North America. Domestic cat depredations are a global issue and cats are listed are the direct cause of at least 33 known extinctions, mostly of endemic species inhabiting oceanic islands. Free roaming cats also serve as disease reservoirs for rabies, feline leukemia, distemper and a host of other maladies. The International Union for Conservation of Nature currently lists the domestic cat as the “world’s worst invasive species.”

The loss of wildlife to domestic cats can be at least partially curtailed. Increased responsibility on the part of pet owners could provide a quantum leap forward. Loving your pet cat and conserving backyard songbirds are not mutually exclusive.

Realizing that house cats are instinctive and highly efficient hunters, owners should closely monitor their pets whenever they are let outdoors. Dogs are not allowed to freely roam residential areas. Cats shouldn’t either. If applied nationwide, the seemingly simple practice of keeping tabs on Tabby could effectively conserve tens of millions of songbirds including cardinals, robins, catbirds, finches, orioles and others.

Another component to cat depredation is the sad fact that thousands of pet cats [no one knows the real number] are routinely abandoned by owners. In many cases, disowning a cat means taking it to the country and turning it loose. But if pet owners somehow think Frisky is about to live out its days in some sort of Born Free, outdoor utopia, they are dead wrong. The reality is that abandoned cats do not enjoy happy lives.

Plagued by injury and disease, their existence is miserable and often short lived. In addition to America’s 95.6 million house cats, there are currently an estimated 70 to 80 million ‘unowned’ cats in the U.S. Another simple solution to the needless loss of wildlife is: DON’T dump unwanted cats.

Despite society’s best efforts, domestic cats will continue to kill songbirds and other wildlife species. It’s an ongoing ecological disaster that, like it or not, is going to stay with us. How seriously we commit to reducing the loss remains to be seen. The only certainty is that whenever domestic cats have access to outdoor environments, native wildlife will pay the price.

