While the steamy Dog Days of late summer may slow the roll for many Iowa fish species, the action for channel catfish is just heating up. Catfish love the spa atmosphere. The more tepid the waters, they more active and voracious they become.
Always on the lookout for an easy meal, channel catfish are efficient scavengers, locating much of their food by means of ultra-sensitive, odor detecting “whiskers.” Taking advantage of this trait, anglers employ a variety of “stink baits” which more than live up to their names.
Whether homemade or commercially prepared, many of these foul-smelling concoctions are enough to “drive a maggot off the gut wagon,” as the old timers say. Nasty beyond description, stink baits do not become any more pleasant with age. They are not the sort of thing you’ll want to leave in direct sunlight – or in a parked car – for very long. Although they’re effective attractants, stink baits are not the only way to go. For anglers possessing more delicate sensibilities, raw chicken livers are equally appealing to foraging catfish, at least in my opinion.
Although the catfish’s scavenging reputation is well deserved, the fish is also a predator in every sense of the word. While trolling for walleyes it is not uncommon to have a channel ‘cat strike spinners or crank baits with a vengeance that nearly rips the fishing rod from its holder. Any angler who has ever hooked into a catfish doesn’t need to be reminded of the fish’s power.
Catfish of all sizes fight like monsters. Hook into a six- or eight-pounder and you definitely have your hands full. Earlier this summer, I had one Clear Lake giant literally snap my fishing rod before saying adios. No surprise, really. Most giant catfish are never landed, leaving anglers with broken lines and broken hearts.
Those catfish that are brought to bay make excellent table fare. Generally speaking, the smaller the fish, the milder the flavor. Fish measuring anywhere from 14-inches to around 20-inches in length make the best eaters. A centuries long favorite of the Deep South and Mississippi river backwaters, channel catfish are traditionally prepared whole. Quick and simple, one of my favorite methods is to liberally season with Cajun spices and place fish in a covered grill. Larger specimens, if you can manage to land them, are best suited to spending time in a hardwood smoker. Few flavors can match that of a slow smoked, sugar-cured channel catfish.
It is simply out of this world.
