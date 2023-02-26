Late season snowfalls and frigid winds make it seem as if winter will never end. But in reality, the impending change of season may be just around the corner.
When temperatures eventually rise and wetlands become ice free, the Iowa landscape will suddenly burst with spring song. Northbound geese, killdeer, and red-winged blackbirds will be among the first to proclaim spring’s arrival.
But not all spring songsters will have wings and feathers. And although they may be less obvious and are certainly more difficult to spot, each of Iowa’s 16 species of frogs and toads will also be sure to add their own unique chorus to the annual symphony.
Iowa amphibians – our frogs, toads, and salamanders -- are interesting, diverse, and highly beneficial forms of wildlife. All species lead amazing, double lives. Shortly after emerging from hibernation, males gather at spring wetlands where they begin calling to attract mates.
People are also reading…
In the case of early season chorus frogs and spring peepers, the sounds emanating from communal gathering spots can become downright deafening. As the season progresses, the open-air opera is joined by other voices, including the unique trilling of American toads. As far as the toad is concerned, singing should be a group activity.
One crooner quickly inspires another, and then another and another. The voice of each toad has a slightly different pitch, and the night air soon blossoms with a level of harmonic perfection that is enough to make a barber shop quartet turn green with envy.
The sounds are hard to ignore and the females soon arrive. Eggs are laid in water where they quickly hatch into wriggling tadpoles. During the warm weather growing season, the tadpole’s tail shrinks away as legs appear and grow. Once metamorphosis is complete, the now tailless air breathing adults leave the water to begin life on land.
Unfortunately, amphibians are listed among the planet’s most vulnerable forms of wildlife. Beginning life in the water, eggs and young are extremely susceptible to chemical runoff and other forms of pollution. As adults, amphibians may continue to absorb toxins through their highly sensitive skins.
Some species have endured large scale die offs from infectious disease. Like all wildlife, amphibian populations have suffered worldwide from the negative impact of large-scale habitat destruction.
During recent decades, global amphibian populations have shown a dramatic and alarming decline. According to data gathered by the Key Biodiversity Partnership, the Amphibian Red List Authority, and others, nearly half of the world’s 8,000 amphibian species are currently threatened or are in danger of extinction. Some species are in freefall. Some have already vanished.
Although too late for some species, networks are now being established to monitor, and hopefully reverse, this alarming trend.
In Iowa, extensive, boots-on-the-ground monitoring is already underway by means of the DNR’s annual Frog & Toad Call Survey. According to wildlife diversity biologist and survey coordinator, Stephanie Shepherd, the first surveys began in 1991 when a cadre of volunteer community scientists trooped out into the night to visit wetlands across the state.
Since those first efforts, volunteers have collected data on more than 2,200 Iowa wetlands.
“It is very rare to have such a broad set of data collected over so many years on ONE species, much less on a whole group of vulnerable species,” says Shepherd. “But there are still survey routes that we need to fill, and we’re hoping to enlist additional volunteers through our Frog & Toad Call Survey workshops that will be held during March and April.”
“Each species of frog or toad has a distinctive call that it uses to attract mates,” said Shepherd. “What we are looking for are people with an adventurous spirit who are willing to learn up to 16 different breeding calls. The time commitment is a total of 10 hours from April through July, and each volunteer is required to be out in the dark during two hours of each survey period.”
Interested volunteers should begin by visiting https:/www.iowadnr.gov/vwmp. Before taking to the state’s ponds and marshlands, prospective surveyors must first attend one of four scheduled in person or online workshops.
In-person survey training workshops are scheduled for April 4 at Clayton County’s Osborne Nature Center and April 11 at Buena Vista County’s Gabrielson Park. Virtual on Zoom [live] is scheduled for March 12 at 1:00 pm and March 20th at 6:30 pm.
Questions may be directed to Stephanie Shepherd at vwmp@dnr.iowa.gov
COLLECTION: The latest columns from Lowell Washburn
Mix the sugar water and fill the backyard feeders. The fall migration of ruby-throated hummingbirds is underway. For those wishing to obtain e…
Iowa’s small game hunting seasons are just around the corner.
Iowa’s special teal seasons are the best single change in waterfowl regulations in the past 50 years.
Iowa’s fall waterfowl seasons kick off Sept. 1 with a special 16-day, teal-only duck hunt. The bonus teal event is followed by a dizzying seri…
This is one bird that is definitely more often heard than seen.
“There was nothing to see but prairie, green stretches of grassland rolling quietly outward ‘till lost in the haze that trembled on the horizon.”
Following decades of silence, Iowa’s most secretive reptiles are currently emitting radio signals from the watery depths of Eagle Lake.
I was staking out – and hoping to photograph – an active nest of red-bellied woodpeckers.
With this year’s mulberry crop reaching full maturity, it’s time to grab your bucket and head for the woods.
As predictable as lengthening days and summer heat, phone calls regarding “orphaned” wildlife are streaming in.
I must admit that I was a bit apprehensive when I learned that Chuck had moved into the neighborhood.
It’s called the golden oyster and is a species that every mushroom hunting enthusiast should be aware of.
The hatch is on. Breaking free of their eggshell imprisonment, broods of newborn wood ducks are getting their first glimpse of the Iowa outdoo…
The spring songbird migration is winging northward. And while the larger and more colorful species – such as tanagers, orioles, and grosbeaks …
Turkey hunting spins on a dime.
Turkey hunting spins on a dime.
The much-anticipated, spring mushroom season is currently sweeping northward across Iowa. And although several mushroom species are edible, the famed morel reigns as undisputed king.
Once they’ve been at it for a few seasons, most mushroom hunters will have amassed a collection of stories recounting their grandest moments in the spring woodlands.
One robin may not make a spring, but when the turkey vultures return to Clear Lake’s Clausen’s Cove, you know the season has changed.
What a Globe Gazette News+ membership can do for you:
- A deeper examination of local issues than you'll find anywhere else.
- Two products in one – not everything that's in the print edition of the Globe Gazette is on our website, and not everything on our website is in the print edition.
- Access to newspapers.com archives dating back two years.
- The ability to carry your local news with you and receive alerts instantly as news unfolds.
- Advertising that frequently gets you deals you won't find anywhere else.
You can join here (https://bit.ly/2PtWJs1) for as little as $5 a month.
Enjoy more wildlife tales online at Washburn’s Outdoor Journal at iawildlife.org/blog.