 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert featured

Washburn: Cottontails present late-season challenge

  • 0

Pursuing late season cottontails is one of my favorite forms of winter recreation. It’s a team effort, and I never go it alone, but always include my longtime feathered hunting partner, Attila.

Attila is my male goshawk and we’ve been chasing rabbits together for fifteen seasons now. I can say with certainty that you’ll rarely find a creature, winged or otherwise, that takes chasing rabbits more seriously than this sharp-eyed raptor.

It is Attila who actually does the chasing, of course. My role is far less spectacular. I merely serve as a rabbit locator for the hawk, moving through the woods and beating the brush while the ‘gos impatiently rides my gloved fist or follows from treetop to treetop.

The longer we walk, the more focused and wired the raptor becomes. Sometimes, I’ll attempt to make our flights even more intense by employing a bit of child psychology; starting the hunt by walking through cover where I don’t really expect to find any game. By the time I shift gears and move into prime rabbitats, Attila will have become so focused, so amped up, that a sizzling, tree-bark-scorching, high octane flight is all but assured.

People are also reading…

But that’s not to say that our late winter hunts are a slam dunk proposition. They aren’t. By the time we get to late January, there are no easy cottontails. Each and every rabbit has become a winter hardened, street wise survivor. Every bunny successfully brought to bag is nothing short of a woodland trophy.

When I first started hunting with trained hawks, I quickly learned that cottontail rabbits are a whole lot smarter than I had even given them credit for. Once they’re put to route, most cottontails follow a well-defined, predetermined escape route.

They know exactly where they want to go and, even more importantly, know the fastest and safest way to get there. Getting from Point A to Point B means careening at top speed through the most impenetrable cover imaginable – cover that usually includes woody blowdowns, thorny brambles, and tangled overhead canopy.

It is nearly impossible to force a late season rabbit into the open. On those rare occasions when you do, a fleeing cottontail will never fail to impress, moving across the frozen landscape with spectacular six-foot leaps. I know for a fact that the leaps can attain six feet; I’ve personally measured the tracks.

The high-speed flight of a hungry goshawk is equally impressive. Goshawks and cottontails have been refining their uneasy relationship for thousands of years. And as predator and prey vie for survival, the hunt’s final outcome is never certain.

Many of the rabbits we chase get away and we – or I should say I -- wish them well. Those less fortunate -- rabbits that zig when they should have zagged -- become dinner for two. Successful chases conclude as fur and feather collide in an explosive geyser of clean snow.

Today’s Hunt: Following a couple of exciting near misses, time is running short when I route a final cottontail from a waist-high pile of brush. Attila detonates the second the rabbit makes its move, and the chase is on. But as the hawk shadows the rabbit’s evasive warp speed exit, he can find no break in the tangled cover. Sprinting for a few more yards, the rabbit crosses a small opening in the brush. Seizing the split-second opportunity, the ‘gos executes a lightning-quick wing over and pins its speeding quarry to the snow. The cottontail is ours.

Although it only lasted for a few brief seconds, the flight is an exhilarating conclusion to an afternoon in the woods. For Attila, the rabbit is a hard-earned prize and I sit nearby as he breaks into his meal. Sunset is fast approaching, and I can already feel that the temperature is dropping. Wintering goshawks instinctively know that fresh meat will quickly freeze.

Short on table manners, hawks always rush their meals. Today is no exception and a cloud of steam rises into the winter air as the ‘gos eagerly consumes the rabbit’s heart, liver, neck and front shoulder. When I slowly move in, the hawk hops back to my glove for a final tidbit.

While he’s distracted, I quietly sneak the rabbit into my game bag. I’ll wait until I get back home to enjoy my portion of the kill – skillet fried and golden brown.

Although Attila has no use for cooked meat, I feel that at least one of us should try to act civilized.

COLLECTION: The latest columns from Lowell Washburn

1 ruby-throated hummingbird.JPG
Outdoors
alert top story

Washburn: Fall hummingbird migration is underway

  • Lowell Washburn Guest columnist
  • 0

Mix the sugar water and fill the backyard feeders. The fall migration of ruby-throated hummingbirds is underway. For those wishing to obtain e…

Washburn: Small game hunters could enjoy banner year during 2021
Outdoors
alert top story

Washburn: Small game hunters could enjoy banner year during 2021

  • Lowell Washburn Guest columnist
  • Updated
  • 0

Iowa’s small game hunting seasons are just around the corner.

Washburn: Sixteen Days of ‘Bonus’ Recreation
Outdoors
alert top story

Washburn: Sixteen Days of ‘Bonus’ Recreation

  • Lowell Washburn Guest columnist
  • Updated
  • 0

Iowa’s special teal seasons are the best single change in waterfowl regulations in the past 50 years.

Washburn: Waterfowl seasons provide uncertainties
Outdoors
alert top story

Washburn: Waterfowl seasons provide uncertainties

  • Lowell Washburn Guest columnist
  • Updated
  • 0

Iowa’s fall waterfowl seasons kick off Sept. 1 with a special 16-day, teal-only duck hunt. The bonus teal event is followed by a dizzying seri…

Washburn: Great crested flycatcher is often heard, seldom seen
Outdoors
alert top story

Washburn: Great crested flycatcher is often heard, seldom seen

  • Lowell Washburn Guest columnist
  • Updated
  • 0

 This is one bird that is definitely more often heard than seen.

Washburn: Living remnants of Iowa’s heritage in full bloom
Outdoors
alert top story

Washburn: Living remnants of Iowa’s heritage in full bloom

  • Lowell Washburn Guest columnist
  • Updated
  • 0

“There was nothing to see but prairie, green stretches of grassland rolling quietly outward ‘till lost in the haze that trembled on the horizon.” 

North Iowa study monitors threatened Blanding's turtles
Outdoors
alert featured

North Iowa study monitors threatened Blanding's turtles

  • Lowell Washburn Special to the Globe Gazette
  • Updated
  • 0

Following decades of silence, Iowa’s most secretive reptiles are currently emitting radio signals from the watery depths of Eagle Lake.

Washburn: Woodpeckers provide deep woods entertainment
Outdoors
alert top story

Washburn: Woodpeckers provide deep woods entertainment

  • Lowell Washburn Guest columnist
  • Updated
  • 0

I was staking out – and hoping to photograph – an active nest of red-bellied woodpeckers.

Washburn: Wild mulberry provides summer taste treat
Outdoors
alert top story

Washburn: Wild mulberry provides summer taste treat

  • Lowell Washburn Guest columnist
  • Updated
  • 0

  With this year’s mulberry crop reaching full maturity, it’s time to grab your bucket and head for the woods.

Washburn: Stay away from 'orphaned' birds and bunnies
Outdoors
alert top story

Washburn: Stay away from 'orphaned' birds and bunnies

  • Lowell Washburn Guest columnist
  • Updated
  • 0

As predictable as lengthening days and summer heat, phone calls regarding “orphaned” wildlife are streaming in.

Washburn: Chuck is a better neighbor than you'd think
Outdoors
alert top story

Washburn: Chuck is a better neighbor than you'd think

  • Lowell Washburn Guest columnist
  • Updated
  • 0

I must admit that I was a bit apprehensive when I learned that Chuck had moved into the neighborhood.

Washburn: There's a new mushroom in town
Outdoors
alert top story

Washburn: There's a new mushroom in town

  • Lowell Washburn Guest columnist
  • Updated
  • 0

It’s called the golden oyster and is a species that every mushroom hunting enthusiast should be aware of.

Washburn: The amazing journey of a mother wood duck
Outdoors
alert top story

Washburn: The amazing journey of a mother wood duck

  • Lowell Washburn Guest columnist
  • Updated
  • 0

The hatch is on. Breaking free of their eggshell imprisonment, broods of newborn wood ducks are getting their first glimpse of the Iowa outdoo…

Washburn: Northbound sparrows provide variety to migration
Outdoors
alert top story

Washburn: Northbound sparrows provide variety to migration

  • Lowell Washburn Guest columnist
  • Updated
  • 0

The spring songbird migration is winging northward. And while the larger and more colorful species – such as tanagers, orioles, and grosbeaks …

Washburn: Spring turkey harvest down from 2020
Outdoors
alert top story

Washburn: Spring turkey harvest down from 2020

  • Lowell Washburn Guest columnist
  • Updated
  • 0

Turkey hunting spins on a dime.

Washburn: Don't count your turkey until it's in the oven
Outdoors
alert top story

Washburn: Don't count your turkey until it's in the oven

  • Lowell Washburn Guest columnist
  • Updated
  • 0

Turkey hunting spins on a dime.

Washburn: Annual mushroom season is underway
Outdoors
alert top story

Washburn: Annual mushroom season is underway

  • Lowell Washburn Guest columnist
  • Updated
  • 0

The much-anticipated, spring mushroom season is currently sweeping northward across Iowa.  And although several mushroom species are edible, the famed morel reigns as undisputed king.  

Washburn: Tales of the hunt
Outdoors
alert top story

Washburn: Tales of the hunt

  • Lowell Washburn Guest columnist
  • Updated
  • 0

Once they’ve been at it for a few seasons, most mushroom hunters will have amassed a collection of stories recounting their grandest moments in the spring woodlands.

Washburn: Sunshine, rain and wood ducks provide technicolor morning
Outdoors
alert top story

Washburn: Sunshine, rain and wood ducks provide technicolor morning

  • Lowell Washburn Guest columnist
  • Updated
  • 0

 One robin may not make a spring, but when the turkey vultures return to Clear Lake’s Clausen’s Cove, you know the season has changed.

What a Globe Gazette News+ membership can do for you:

  • A deeper examination of local issues than you'll find anywhere else.
  • Two products in one – not everything that's in the print edition of the Globe Gazette is on our website, and not everything on our website is in the print edition.
  • Access to newspapers.com archives dating back two years.
  • The ability to carry your local news with you and receive alerts instantly as news unfolds.
  • Advertising that frequently gets you deals you won't find anywhere else.

You can join here (https://bit.ly/2PtWJs1) for as little as $5 a month.

Enjoy more wildlife tales online at Washburn’s Outdoor Journal at iawildlife.org/blog.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

'Unimaginable:' 2 children dead, infant hospitalized

'Unimaginable:' 2 children dead, infant hospitalized

Officials say a 32—year-old mother in Massachusetts is expected to be charged in the killing of her two children and the injuring of her infant son. Authorities arrived at a house in Duxbury on Tuesday night after receiving reports of a woman jumping out of a window. They found her and the children unconscious with obvious signs of trauma. Plymouth District Attorney Timothy Cruz says the mother, Lindsay Clancy, remains hospitalized and will be arraigned on homicide charges after she is released. He says it appears the children were strangled. Police and firefighters responded to the home after getting a 911 call from a male resident who reported the woman jumped out the window.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Ways to keep your family and home safe during a winter storm

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News