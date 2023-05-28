Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Clear Lake’s Enhancement and Restoration [CLEAR] Project is the best thing to happen to the lake in our lifetime. Doesn’t matter if you’re 20 years old or 90; this statement rings true for anyone and everyone reading this column. I know that sounds like a bold claim. But it’s also one that is easy to back up.

Simply defined, CLEAR is a significant Iowa water quality project – the largest and most comprehensive ever launched in the state. Highlights of CLEAR’s ongoing achievements include pollutant laden storm water filtration, extensive watershed protection through the establishment of nearly 1,000 acres of prairie grasslands and cattail marsh, additional nutrient management on nearly 1500 acres of critical watershed, renovation of the Ventura Marsh, and the historic 2009 “Little Lake” dredge project.

Although CLEAR is not a fisheries project per se, North Iowa anglers have benefitted immensely. Improvements in water quality [coupled with enhanced water clarity] have allowed native underwater (submergent) vegetation to repopulate the lake.

Valuable aquatic plant species – including long vanished beds of wild celery – are flourishing. Working in concert with existing stands of emergent cattail and bulrush, underwater plant communities are providing critical spawning, nursery, and foraging habitats essential to a vibrant and diversified fishery. Healthy aquatic plant growth also bolsters the survival of annual DNR fish stockings, including millions of fry and fingerling walleyes.

For the first time in decades, healthy species diversity is firmly reestablished in the Clear Lake fishery. This year’s open water season kicked off with a shallow water, in-the-rushes crappie spawn like no other -- where 25-fish limits of giant slabbers was not uncommon.

By mid-May, massive schools of yellow bass were moving into the knee-deep waters of rocky shorelines. Water clarity has been phenomenal during May, and wader-clad fishers watched in awe as near continual schools containing anywhere from 50 to 300 or more mature yellows passed at their feet. The water was so clear that it seemed as if you were standing in a well-maintained aquarium.

The average size of this year’s yellow bass matches its abundance. The smallest yellow I’ve caught so far this spring measured 10.5 inches; the largest have ran over 12 inches. Many anglers regard yellow bass as Clear Lake’s scrappiest fish. Living up to the reputation, this year’s yellows are in robust condition and taste as good as they fight.

The walleye is Clear Lake’s most sought-after gamefish, of course, and this year’s spring bite has been phenomenal. This fact was well illustrated during last weekend’s Walleye Classic where, despite extremely inclement weather, 94 teams weighed in fish. Tournament winners, Kevan and Houston Paul, captured five walleyes exceeding 22-inches during both days of the contest, and their take included a couple of six and seven-pound lunkers -- outstanding walleyes anywhere in the world.

A quick survey of parking lot license plates will reveal that Clear Lake’s extraordinary fishing is no well-kept secret, and that folks are literally traveling from across the state and southern Minnesota to cash in on the opportunities. Speaking of cash, it should also be noted that anglers annually make around 40,000 fishing trips to the lake. While bagging fish dinners, anglers also contribute millions of dollars to the local economy each year.

There’s no denying that these are exciting times for Clear Lake. To see a resource in decline return to a state of vibrant health is something all Iowans should feel good about. Best of all, the party isn’t likely to end any time soon. The good times should continue as restoration partners strive to further improve water quality while continuing to aggressively protect and enhance critical watersheds.

Meanwhile, DNR aeration systems continue to protect the fishery during winter, while abundant populations of young fish representing several different species and multiple year classes signal good days for years to come.

Although we can never take anything in the outdoor world for granted; it does appear as if the future is indeed bright for North Iowa’s largest and single most important natural resource.