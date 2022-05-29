 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Washburn: Bobtail

I’m not one of those people who is big on naming wildlife. But in the case of Bobtail, it was hard to resist.

Bobtail is a white-tailed doe that, at some point in her life, has literally had her tail chopped in half. Even at a distance, the squared off portion that remains makes her easy to identify.

My first encounter with Bobtail came during a snowstorm in the winter of 2017 when she, along with several other white-tails, ran across the road in front of my truck at Dave Rosendahl’s farm located south of Clear Lake.

She was already a mature doe at that time, and I’ve enjoyed many additional encounters since that first snowy day. The sightings have occurred on both public and private landscapes. Some have been at a distance. Others have been more up close and personal.

Included among my favorites are the times when I’ve been able to observe Bobtail while she cared for her most recent set of twin fawns.

Even when I’m in desperate need of fresh venison, I never draw my bow on an antlerless deer until I’m sure the animal is not Bobtail. My decision is, I suppose, a curious blend of science and emotion.

From a biological perspective, adult does are the most important components of any given deer herd. Deer herds ebb and flow by the number of fawns they produce. On the emotional side, I wouldn’t harvest Bobtail because I “know her”. Might sound silly, I know. No basis in science, just the way I feel.

Following last year’s 4 ½-month-long Iowa deer seasons, I was happy to spot Bobtail in early March. I didn’t see her again until last week. While photographing spring birdlife, I saw her slowly browsing through a thick woodland. When she paused at a distance of less than 30 yards, I could see that she was pregnant.

By pregnant, I mean ready to bust – a good clue that once again, she was carrying twins. Delivery was near and you could clearly see the fawns vigorously kicking against her distended belly.

I imagine those fawns are on the ground by now, their delicately spotted forms quietly resting among a shady bed of ferns. I’m hoping Bobtail and her youngsters have a great summer.

