For North Iowa wildlife enthusiasts, the spring waterfowl migration is a major highlight of the annual outdoor calendar. Bedecked in their finest nuptial plumage, the birds are never more beautiful than as they head north to ancestral nesting grounds. No matter how many times you may observe the spring spectacular, each new migration is a bit different than the year before. There is always something that seems to stand out.

This year’s standout was the unusually dramatic invasion of northbound blue-winged teal. Blue-winged teal are among the world’s smallest waterfowl. No fan of cool weather, blue-wings are the first to head south in the fall, and are also the last to fly north in spring. Whoever coined the phrase “big things come in small packages” must have been referring to the teal. Despite their diminutive size, blue-wings are champion long distance travelers. Leg banding efforts have revealed that blue-wings hatched in southern and central Canada may spend the winter as far south as Central America, Brazil, Columbia, and central Chile.

This year, an unwelcome combination of bitter spring winds, a relentless cycle of freezing and thawing, and late season snow squalls made the teal’s spring migration even later than usual. The result was similar to damming a stream as teal stacked up to the south. When last week’s weather finally moderated, blue-wing flocks surged north, suddenly arriving in Iowa by the tens of thousands. But this year’s migration wasn’t limited to the usual Mississippi River backwaters or the famed marshlands of northcentral or northwestern Iowa. Instead, it quickly became a statewide phenomenon as newly arriving teal blanketed southern Iowa bass ponds, western Iowa stock tanks, and central Iowa’s pasture lowlands. Everyone got to enjoy the show. There were even reports of blue-wing flocks stopping to rest where road ditches had partially filled with runoff from recent rainfall. There is no doubt that the tiny blue-winged teal was the star of this year’s spring migration.