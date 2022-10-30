Washburn: Antler obsession

It’s late fall. The days are getting shorter, the nights are becoming cooler. Sunrise landscapes are white with frost.
For Iowa’s 60,000 archery deer hunters, the message is clear. Time has come to be in the woods.
Deer hunters, like the game they pursue, come in all shapes and sizes. But although exterior appearances may vary, deer hunters have one thing in common. They all dream of bagging a monster buck. You know, the deer of a lifetime.
Those of you who have experienced a white-tail close encounter already know that giant bucks have a universally unnerving effect on the human psyche. I’ve never known anyone who didn’t immediately get the shakes when a big bodied, tall-tined buck suddenly stepped into view and headed their way.
No one can say when our fascination with deer antlers first began. But judging from the detailed hunting scenes etched onto the smoky walls of ancient caves, we know it’s been going on for a long long time. And although we no longer paint artistic expressions of antlered game on the walls and ceilings of our cave dwellings, there is also no disputing that our ancient hunting heritage is alive and well.
People are also reading…
Modern-day art prints depicting heavy beamed deer hang in our living rooms, while lifelike taxidermy looms above the fireplace. Bronzed sculptures pose on bookshelves and a full color calendar displaying ginormous bucks hangs next to the back door. For some, the antler fascination has given way to obsession. Although we no longer hunt to live; there are those who live to hunt.
Not all white-tails are created equal, of course. Some are average. Some are big. Some are huge. A few grow antlers so outrageously large that we give the deer names. Home Wrecker, Scarface, Kong and Hay Fork are among the dream proportioned bucks that I’ve had the personal privilege to view and hunt. Notice that I only said, ‘view and hunt’. That’s because most of those trophies are still roaming the timbers.
Instead of glamorous monikers like Old Mossy Horns, Wide Eight or Tall Ten, most of the bucks I actually manage to put in the freezer would be better suited to handles like Button, Spike or Forkey.
But don’t get me wrong. Woodland dreams do come true. If an archer is willing to spend enough time shivering in a tree, then sooner or later, the pendulum will swing and a mature buck will come into your life. But bear in mind that bucks don’t get to grow large by being stupid.
Tagging one requires skill, woodsmanship, and above all, patience, patience, and more patience. The search for a genuine Wall Hanger may last for weeks, or for the entire hunting season. In some cases, the unfulfilled quest may last for years.
Throwing the rule book out the door, the deer hunting scenario does have some happily notable exceptions. Sometimes, the wait for the ‘Buck of Your Dreams’ is short.
Occasionally, it is ridiculously short. My latest best example of just how quickly good things can happen occurred just a few days ago when 16-year-old, Evan Pearson arrowed an Iowa giant just an hour and a half into his first hunt. By that, I mean that it was literally the very first hunt of his life.
To date, Evan has bow hunted for a total of one and a half hours – in his lifetime! Evan’s monster white-tail is proof positive that woodland dreams really do come true.
COLLECTION: The latest columns from Lowell Washburn
Mix the sugar water and fill the backyard feeders. The fall migration of ruby-throated hummingbirds is underway. For those wishing to obtain e…
Iowa’s small game hunting seasons are just around the corner.
Iowa’s special teal seasons are the best single change in waterfowl regulations in the past 50 years.
Iowa’s fall waterfowl seasons kick off Sept. 1 with a special 16-day, teal-only duck hunt. The bonus teal event is followed by a dizzying seri…
This is one bird that is definitely more often heard than seen.
“There was nothing to see but prairie, green stretches of grassland rolling quietly outward ‘till lost in the haze that trembled on the horizon.”
Following decades of silence, Iowa’s most secretive reptiles are currently emitting radio signals from the watery depths of Eagle Lake.
I was staking out – and hoping to photograph – an active nest of red-bellied woodpeckers.
With this year’s mulberry crop reaching full maturity, it’s time to grab your bucket and head for the woods.
As predictable as lengthening days and summer heat, phone calls regarding “orphaned” wildlife are streaming in.
I must admit that I was a bit apprehensive when I learned that Chuck had moved into the neighborhood.
It’s called the golden oyster and is a species that every mushroom hunting enthusiast should be aware of.
The hatch is on. Breaking free of their eggshell imprisonment, broods of newborn wood ducks are getting their first glimpse of the Iowa outdoo…
The spring songbird migration is winging northward. And while the larger and more colorful species – such as tanagers, orioles, and grosbeaks …
Turkey hunting spins on a dime.
Turkey hunting spins on a dime.
The much-anticipated, spring mushroom season is currently sweeping northward across Iowa. And although several mushroom species are edible, the famed morel reigns as undisputed king.
Once they’ve been at it for a few seasons, most mushroom hunters will have amassed a collection of stories recounting their grandest moments in the spring woodlands.
One robin may not make a spring, but when the turkey vultures return to Clear Lake’s Clausen’s Cove, you know the season has changed.
What a Globe Gazette News+ membership can do for you:
- A deeper examination of local issues than you'll find anywhere else.
- Two products in one – not everything that's in the print edition of the Globe Gazette is on our website, and not everything on our website is in the print edition.
- Access to newspapers.com archives dating back two years.
- The ability to carry your local news with you and receive alerts instantly as news unfolds.
- Advertising that frequently gets you deals you won't find anywhere else.
You can join here (https://bit.ly/2PtWJs1) for as little as $5 a month.
Enjoy more wildlife tales online at Washburn’s Outdoor Journal at iawildlife.org/blog