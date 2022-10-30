 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert featured

Washburn: Antler obsession

  • 0

It’s late fall. The days are getting shorter, the nights are becoming cooler. Sunrise landscapes are white with frost.

For Iowa’s 60,000 archery deer hunters, the message is clear. Time has come to be in the woods.

Evan Pearson - Oct. 2022.jpg

Dream come true — Sixteen-year-old archery deer hunter, Evan Pearson displays the giant Iowa whitetail he bagged an hour and a half into the very first bow hunt of his life.

Deer hunters, like the game they pursue, come in all shapes and sizes. But although exterior appearances may vary, deer hunters have one thing in common. They all dream of bagging a monster buck. You know, the deer of a lifetime.

Those of you who have experienced a white-tail close encounter already know that giant bucks have a universally unnerving effect on the human psyche. I’ve never known anyone who didn’t immediately get the shakes when a big bodied, tall-tined buck suddenly stepped into view and headed their way.

No one can say when our fascination with deer antlers first began. But judging from the detailed hunting scenes etched onto the smoky walls of ancient caves, we know it’s been going on for a long long time. And although we no longer paint artistic expressions of antlered game on the walls and ceilings of our cave dwellings, there is also no disputing that our ancient hunting heritage is alive and well.

People are also reading…

Modern-day art prints depicting heavy beamed deer hang in our living rooms, while lifelike taxidermy looms above the fireplace. Bronzed sculptures pose on bookshelves and a full color calendar displaying ginormous bucks hangs next to the back door. For some, the antler fascination has given way to obsession. Although we no longer hunt to live; there are those who live to hunt.

Not all white-tails are created equal, of course. Some are average. Some are big. Some are huge. A few grow antlers so outrageously large that we give the deer names. Home Wrecker, Scarface, Kong and Hay Fork are among the dream proportioned bucks that I’ve had the personal privilege to view and hunt. Notice that I only said, ‘view and hunt’. That’s because most of those trophies are still roaming the timbers.

Instead of glamorous monikers like Old Mossy Horns, Wide Eight or Tall Ten, most of the bucks I actually manage to put in the freezer would be better suited to handles like Button, Spike or Forkey.

But don’t get me wrong. Woodland dreams do come true. If an archer is willing to spend enough time shivering in a tree, then sooner or later, the pendulum will swing and a mature buck will come into your life. But bear in mind that bucks don’t get to grow large by being stupid.

Tagging one requires skill, woodsmanship, and above all, patience, patience, and more patience. The search for a genuine Wall Hanger may last for weeks, or for the entire hunting season. In some cases, the unfulfilled quest may last for years.

Throwing the rule book out the door, the deer hunting scenario does have some happily notable exceptions. Sometimes, the wait for the ‘Buck of Your Dreams’ is short.

Occasionally, it is ridiculously short. My latest best example of just how quickly good things can happen occurred just a few days ago when 16-year-old, Evan Pearson arrowed an Iowa giant just an hour and a half into his first hunt. By that, I mean that it was literally the very first hunt of his life.

To date, Evan has bow hunted for a total of one and a half hours – in his lifetime! Evan’s monster white-tail is proof positive that woodland dreams really do come true.

COLLECTION: The latest columns from Lowell Washburn

1 ruby-throated hummingbird.JPG
Outdoors
alert top story

Washburn: Fall hummingbird migration is underway

  • Lowell Washburn Guest columnist
  • 0

Mix the sugar water and fill the backyard feeders. The fall migration of ruby-throated hummingbirds is underway. For those wishing to obtain e…

Washburn: Small game hunters could enjoy banner year during 2021
Outdoors
alert top story

Washburn: Small game hunters could enjoy banner year during 2021

  • Lowell Washburn Guest columnist
  • Updated
  • 0

Iowa’s small game hunting seasons are just around the corner.

Washburn: Sixteen Days of ‘Bonus’ Recreation
Outdoors
alert top story

Washburn: Sixteen Days of ‘Bonus’ Recreation

  • Lowell Washburn Guest columnist
  • Updated
  • 0

Iowa’s special teal seasons are the best single change in waterfowl regulations in the past 50 years.

Washburn: Waterfowl seasons provide uncertainties
Outdoors
alert top story

Washburn: Waterfowl seasons provide uncertainties

  • Lowell Washburn Guest columnist
  • Updated
  • 0

Iowa’s fall waterfowl seasons kick off Sept. 1 with a special 16-day, teal-only duck hunt. The bonus teal event is followed by a dizzying seri…

Washburn: Great crested flycatcher is often heard, seldom seen
Outdoors
alert top story

Washburn: Great crested flycatcher is often heard, seldom seen

  • Lowell Washburn Guest columnist
  • Updated
  • 0

 This is one bird that is definitely more often heard than seen.

Washburn: Living remnants of Iowa’s heritage in full bloom
Outdoors
alert top story

Washburn: Living remnants of Iowa’s heritage in full bloom

  • Lowell Washburn Guest columnist
  • Updated
  • 0

“There was nothing to see but prairie, green stretches of grassland rolling quietly outward ‘till lost in the haze that trembled on the horizon.” 

North Iowa study monitors threatened Blanding's turtles
Outdoors
alert featured

North Iowa study monitors threatened Blanding's turtles

  • Lowell Washburn Special to the Globe Gazette
  • Updated
  • 0

Following decades of silence, Iowa’s most secretive reptiles are currently emitting radio signals from the watery depths of Eagle Lake.

Washburn: Woodpeckers provide deep woods entertainment
Outdoors
alert top story

Washburn: Woodpeckers provide deep woods entertainment

  • Lowell Washburn Guest columnist
  • Updated
  • 0

I was staking out – and hoping to photograph – an active nest of red-bellied woodpeckers.

Washburn: Wild mulberry provides summer taste treat
Outdoors
alert top story

Washburn: Wild mulberry provides summer taste treat

  • Lowell Washburn Guest columnist
  • Updated
  • 0

  With this year’s mulberry crop reaching full maturity, it’s time to grab your bucket and head for the woods.

Washburn: Stay away from 'orphaned' birds and bunnies
Outdoors
alert top story

Washburn: Stay away from 'orphaned' birds and bunnies

  • Lowell Washburn Guest columnist
  • Updated
  • 0

As predictable as lengthening days and summer heat, phone calls regarding “orphaned” wildlife are streaming in.

Washburn: Chuck is a better neighbor than you'd think
Outdoors
alert top story

Washburn: Chuck is a better neighbor than you'd think

  • Lowell Washburn Guest columnist
  • Updated
  • 0

I must admit that I was a bit apprehensive when I learned that Chuck had moved into the neighborhood.

Washburn: There's a new mushroom in town
Outdoors
alert top story

Washburn: There's a new mushroom in town

  • Lowell Washburn Guest columnist
  • Updated
  • 0

It’s called the golden oyster and is a species that every mushroom hunting enthusiast should be aware of.

Washburn: The amazing journey of a mother wood duck
Outdoors
alert top story

Washburn: The amazing journey of a mother wood duck

  • Lowell Washburn Guest columnist
  • Updated
  • 0

The hatch is on. Breaking free of their eggshell imprisonment, broods of newborn wood ducks are getting their first glimpse of the Iowa outdoo…

Washburn: Northbound sparrows provide variety to migration
Outdoors
alert top story

Washburn: Northbound sparrows provide variety to migration

  • Lowell Washburn Guest columnist
  • Updated
  • 0

The spring songbird migration is winging northward. And while the larger and more colorful species – such as tanagers, orioles, and grosbeaks …

Washburn: Spring turkey harvest down from 2020
Outdoors
alert top story

Washburn: Spring turkey harvest down from 2020

  • Lowell Washburn Guest columnist
  • Updated
  • 0

Turkey hunting spins on a dime.

Washburn: Don't count your turkey until it's in the oven
Outdoors
alert top story

Washburn: Don't count your turkey until it's in the oven

  • Lowell Washburn Guest columnist
  • Updated
  • 0

Turkey hunting spins on a dime.

Washburn: Annual mushroom season is underway
Outdoors
alert top story

Washburn: Annual mushroom season is underway

  • Lowell Washburn Guest columnist
  • Updated
  • 0

The much-anticipated, spring mushroom season is currently sweeping northward across Iowa.  And although several mushroom species are edible, the famed morel reigns as undisputed king.  

Washburn: Tales of the hunt
Outdoors
alert top story

Washburn: Tales of the hunt

  • Lowell Washburn Guest columnist
  • Updated
  • 0

Once they’ve been at it for a few seasons, most mushroom hunters will have amassed a collection of stories recounting their grandest moments in the spring woodlands.

Washburn: Sunshine, rain and wood ducks provide technicolor morning
Outdoors
alert top story

Washburn: Sunshine, rain and wood ducks provide technicolor morning

  • Lowell Washburn Guest columnist
  • Updated
  • 0

 One robin may not make a spring, but when the turkey vultures return to Clear Lake’s Clausen’s Cove, you know the season has changed.

What a Globe Gazette News+ membership can do for you:

  • A deeper examination of local issues than you'll find anywhere else.
  • Two products in one – not everything that's in the print edition of the Globe Gazette is on our website, and not everything on our website is in the print edition.
  • Access to newspapers.com archives dating back two years.
  • The ability to carry your local news with you and receive alerts instantly as news unfolds.
  • Advertising that frequently gets you deals you won't find anywhere else.

You can join here (https://bit.ly/2PtWJs1) for as little as $5 a month.

Enjoy more wildlife tales online at Washburn’s Outdoor Journal at iawildlife.org/blog

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Washburn: Last-chance wood ducks

Washburn: Last-chance wood ducks

Have I ever told you how much I love wood ducks? They’re unique in every way and I’ll do whatever it takes to watch, photograph and, of course…

World Cup jerseys get mixed reviews ahead of Qatar

World Cup jerseys get mixed reviews ahead of Qatar

Millions are at stake in retail sales for this year’s World Cup in Qatar and soccer fans have been playing rate the shirt. There’s no runaway winner this year like the sold-out-in-minutes bright green and chevron jersey of Nigeria in 2018. But that hasn't slowed the smack talk about jersey designs. The U.S. kits are taking heat. And the lack of new shirts for a rejuvenated Canada has some fans and players disappointed. Canada hasn't made it to the tournament in 36 years. The World Cup begins Nov. 20.

Fetterman struggles in Senate debate against Oz after stroke

Fetterman struggles in Senate debate against Oz after stroke

Pennsylvania Democrat John Fetterman struggled at times to explain his positions and spoke haltingly throughout a highly anticipated debate against Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz as they vie for a critical Senate seat. In the opening minutes of Tuesday's debate, Fetterman addressed the stroke he suffered five months ago. Fetterman said it knocked him down but he's "going to keep coming back up.” Oz ignored Fetterman’s health challenges, focusing on Fetterman’s policies on immigration and crime and his support for President Joe Biden. The race represents the best chance for Democrats to flip a Republican-held Senate seat this year. A big question is whether the debate will have a lasting impact so close to the November election.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Some of the ways technology isn't helping your relationship

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News