The name says it all, really.
My Happy Haven is a community-based nonprofit organization made up of volunteers dedicated to making a difference in the life of a woman facing the fear and struggles of a cancer diagnosis.
The nonprofit provides women within a 30-mile radius (as the crow flies) of Mason City with a bedroom makeover, giving them an environment in which to rest peacefully and heal from the effects of the cancer and its treatments.
Recipients must be women older than 18, with a documented cancer diagnosis and an active cancer, and own her home or have the permission of her landlord. If selected the woman must be willing to provide a physician form before work will be done.
Businesses that have donated money, supplies or time include Central Park Dentistry, Iowa Bariatrics, North Iowa Credit Union, Hearing Associates, North Iowa Eye Clinic PC, Christianson Interiors, Knudtson Automotive, Mason City Motor Company, Diamond Vogel, Miller & Miller Attorneys at Law, Furniture Mattress Outlet, Cent Credit Union, Best Western, A Splash of Color, Flooring America, Sherwin Williams, Corporate Farmer, Head Quarters Salon & Spa, Love & Luck Photography, Buddies for Boobies, Sharon Lindsay Memorial, Keep Collective, Thirty-One and Lahner Electric.
The result: A bedroom that reflects each woman's personal needs and desires. A warm, nurturing place to heal.
Here are some of the stories of the women whose lives have been touched by My Happy Haven, from the organization's website
Mariah Barret
My Happy Haven transformed Mariah’s bedroom, from a dark, drab room, into a light, airy and inviting space. Reeling from the affects of chemotherapy, Mariah needed a place where she could rest comfortably … she needed her haven. The Reveal was so much fun as Mariah’s reaction was priceless! She commented she didn’t think her room could ever look like so good!
Wondering about the framed dart on the wall? There’s a little story behind that. “At one time, Doug and I had a dart board and we always messed around tossing darts at it. It got lost in a move except that one, yellow dart. We moved a lot over a couple of years and each time we moved, he tossed that one lonely dart at a wall in our bedroom. It would just stick there until we moved again. This is the longest we have lived in one home in the 25 years we’ve been together. We’ve lived in this house for 14 years.”
Now you can understand why that dart just had to stay in its place!
Kathy Baxter
My Happy Haven traveled to Plymouth to give Kathy Baxter a bedroom makeover. Kathy underwent treatment for ovarian cancer and had major surgery. Alyssa, Kathy's granddaughter, thought since her grandmother was always helping others, it was time something nice happened to her. The makeover was done just before her scheduled surgery, when she returned home, she had a beautiful new room in which to relax and recuperate in.
Kathy's story in her own words: "I thought I had a bladder infection. I went to the doctor thinking that I was going to be getting an antibiotic, only to be told I had ovarian cancer.
"I feel so very blessed to have the family that I do. They go out of their way to help me. My son, Keith and his wife, Holly, gave me my own bedroom at their house so that I can stay with them after chemotherapy. The bedroom has twin beds so that somebody can stay with me. My daughter, Michele, has stayed with me and has taken me to Des Moines for chemo as well as making sure that I get to all of my doctor appointments and to the store when I am not well enough to drive. My granddaughter, Kaitlin, makes sure to call and check on me regularly and has sat with me in the hospital when the chemo made me so terribly sick. My granddaughter, Alyssa, also comes with me to my chemo appointments and has helped me with so many different things. It was Alyssa that nominated me for a bedroom makeover!
"I want to thank My Happy Haven for all of their help. To have a lovely bedroom to return to after chemotherapy and surgery is going to be a huge blessing. I want everybody to know just how thankful I am for everything."
Kathy Baxter passed away on Oct. 8.
Colleen Reeves
Colleen Reeves of Mason City has spent most of her life giving to others. Her daughter-in-law, Lori, thought she deserved a little kindness in return, and so nominated her for a bedroom makeover.
Colleen's story in her words: "I started 2018 just like everyone else. I told myself that this year would be better than last year. Little could I imagine what was in store for me. After a routine mammogram and subsequent biopsy, I was diagnosed with metastatic cancer in my right lymph nodes, under my armpit. After my initial shock and a little bit of crying, my daughter-in-law and grandson came over to give me hugs, kisses, support and comfort. The first thing my grandson Koi did, was give me a big hug and declare, 'Don’t worry Grandma, you’re going to be a survivor.' From that time until now, I’ve never had a sad day, which is very important fighting cancer or any disease. Family support and a positive attitude are critical. It’s been a struggle coping with some of the stronger chemo drugs I’ve had to take.
"I never realized there were so many resources out there, until this disease entered my life. They offer wigs, make-up classes, and I recently discovered, due to my wonderful daughter-in-law, Lori, that there’s an organization called My Happy Haven, dedicated to giving a nice, comfortable and serene place to recover or just rest in, for women like me going through cancer. I never realized there were so many kind, compassionate, empathetic people right here in Mason City, IA. The people at My Happy Place and My Happy Haven are volunteers and I can’t wait until I can pay it forward and involve myself in their program. Yes, this is going to be my year! It will be better than last year but next year will be even better, because hopefully, I’ll be well enough to physically be able to pay it forward."
When MHH received Colleen’s application, they were inspired by her story and wanted to share it with their followers.
This is what Lori, who nominated Colleen, had to say: "Colleen is a survivor that has fought through many obstacles from the time she was young. When she was a very young mother, around 21, she lost both her mother and brother. She became the caretaker of many brothers and sisters. She went to school to become a nurse and did very well. She not only worked in a hospital, but also worked in home care facilities taking care of patients. My husband has told me stories that she would bring patients home temporarily that had nowhere to go or care for them when they were released from the hospital.
"I have heard she was the first African-American nurse in Mason City. I’m not sure if that is accurate. But most certainly, she was one of the earliest. Unfortunately, her problems caught up with her as her stress and responsibilities to care for her siblings and children mounted. She fought her way back and is a loving mother, grandmother and an exceptional mother-in-law! I would love to give her this gift, to lift her spirits and to be as comfortable as possible as she fights this battle."
Joni Terhark
Joni's story in her own words: "I’m Joni TerHark and I am 42 years old. I live in Mason City with my husband of 18 years, Barry; my son, Ethan (15); and daughter, Erin (11).
"So, my story. In the spring of 2014, I scheduled a mammogram after feeling a lump and having two of my friends recently diagnosed with breast cancer. On April 29, 2014 at 9:02 'the call' came that I prayed would never come. 'Jolene, your biopsy came back showing us that the tumor in your breast is cancerous.' Within a week I had a lumpectomy and breast reduction surgery. At that time I underwent 16 months of active treatment for stage 2B, Her2+ breast cancer with one lymph node involved. This included 32 chemo/Herceptin infusions, 36 radiation treatments, 2 surgeries, 2 ER visits, and 2 hospital stays.
"On Sept. 30, 2015, I was ecstatic to have my port removed and be finished with cancer! Since that time I was actively dealing with Lymphedema (a somewhat common side effect of breast cancer when lymph nodes are removed). In 2016 I was nervous and excited as each of my cancer follow-up visits found me leaving with good news. I was on a 6-month rotation with breast MRIs and mammograms. I continued to deal with issues with my lymphedema, but otherwise was leading a pretty routine lifestyle until May of 2017, I had an increase in pain associated with lymphedema (or so I thought) in my left breast (same breast that had cancer before). I had many tests and doctor visits trying to find the root of the pain. I had visual indicators of cancer reoccurrence, but the tests kept coming back with no signs of cancer. It wasn’t until my surgeon in Mason City suggested that I seek some advice from a doctor in Iowa City that specialized with lymphedema.
"After several tests and doctor visits in Iowa City and Mason City I again received “the call” telling me that my biopsies came back positive for cancer. This time had two tumors, one 10 CM and one 7 CM. The cancer was now a stage 3C as it had reached the dermas layer. It was agreed upon between my doctors in Iowa City and Mason City that the tumors were too large to do surgery for removal until after they could be shrunk in size. On November 1, I had my port placed, and on November 7 I started my first round of chemo.
"I was truly humbled when I received the call from My Happy Haven that I had been selected for a bedroom makeover. What a blessing this will be to me as I am spending more and more time in my room dealing with fatigue from chemo and as I anticipate several weeks of recovery following surgery. What a Godsend MHH and its sponsors are to give a little joy and pampering to me by providing a place to rest and recover."
