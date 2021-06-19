The Alzheimers caregiver: What does 'I will always take care of you' mean?

“I will always take care of you” … what does this mean to a caregiver?
Most caregivers, when facing their loved one’s initial Alzheimer’s diagnosis, are profoundly saddened, along with their loved one. Discussions of your loved one’s future inevitably leads to a realistic fear of abandonment or of being too much of a burden to the caregiver.
Taking care of your loved one 24/7 takes a toll on the caregiver’s mental, physical and emotional health. Your life meshes with your loved one’s life, leaving you with little or no time for yourself. You have loved, taken care of, and been your loved one’s protector for so long that you have become their world. It’s easy to become so much a part of their life that you give up your own likes and interests. You keep remembering the promise that you made: “I would always take care of you.”
At one of our recent Alzheimer’s Caregivers Support Group meetings, we discussed what does it mean to promise to “always take care of my loved one”? We had some common answers and some interesting observations. We thank our members for sharing their thoughts in an effort to help others who may be struggling with feelings of guilt or being unable to continue caring for their loved one at home.
Taking care of your loved one means you are responsible to have them cared for. It doesn’t necessarily mean YOU are totally responsible for performing all of the daily care. It’s exhausting physically, mentally and emotionally to take on all of the care by yourself. You must give yourself permission to rest. You cannot fix everything for everybody.
Asking for help doesn’t mean you aren’t keeping your promise. It just means you recognize you need help to keep it. There’s nothing wrong with that. It’s very easy to promise things when you are faced with the initial diagnosis. No one truly understands the physical, mental, emotional and financial stress this causes unless you’ve actually walked in these shoes before. If the roles were reversed, don’t you think your loved one would understand AND expect you to get help?
One thing we all agree on is that it is to your benefit to visit nursing facilities before you think your loved one may need to enter one. See which one feels like a good fit for you and your loved one emotionally as well as financially. Tell yourself this is just for your own information, that you are not making any decisions but you must be ready and have a plan in place. One thing that can happen with Alzheimer’s is that a hospitalization can result in such a change in abilities that home care is no longer possible. In fact, that has happened with more than one of our members. So do your homework ahead of time. If you have to move your loved one to a care facility, you are not breaking your promise to them. You’re not quitting. You’re simply letting others help you help them. Caring for a loved one can be exhausting. Sometimes the sundown syndrome and/or aggression can get to be too much and may take a toll on the health of the rest of the family.
Let the care facility caregivers do the physical care and supervising, and you can focus on being the engaged, loving family member your loved one needs. Anyone can feed or bathe your loved one. No one else can be their family member. You will always love them the most, but love doesn’t always make us the best equipped to take care of them. We’re so close to the situation emotionally. We are exhausted. We lose our patience. Our homes don’t offer what our loved one needs to be safe, secure or happy. There is no shame in letting others help you help your loved one. Don’t let this disease take you down, too.
So, take some tours. Get on those waiting lists. There is no obligation – if your name comes up you can say we’re not ready yet, but that usually keeps you at the top of the list which may come in handy in the case of an emergency. You may find a wonderful team of people who will partner with you to give your loved one the best care possible. We cannot stress enough how important it is to start looking because this disease does NOT get better. A lot of caregivers keep their loved one at home because they fear the alternative, but often the alternative is not nearly as bad as they imagine. For many, it is a godsend. As one of our members said, “Who are you keeping your loved one home for? You or them?”
“I told you I would always take care of you…and I will ask for help when I realize I can no longer do this alone.”
If you are or have been thrust into a caregiver role, please place your own mental and physical health as a priority.
