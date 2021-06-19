The Alzheimers caregiver: What does 'I will always take care of you' mean?

Asking for help doesn’t mean you aren’t keeping your promise. It just means you recognize you need help to keep it. There’s nothing wrong with that. It’s very easy to promise things when you are faced with the initial diagnosis. No one truly understands the physical, mental, emotional and financial stress this causes unless you’ve actually walked in these shoes before. If the roles were reversed, don’t you think your loved one would understand AND expect you to get help?

One thing we all agree on is that it is to your benefit to visit nursing facilities before you think your loved one may need to enter one. See which one feels like a good fit for you and your loved one emotionally as well as financially. Tell yourself this is just for your own information, that you are not making any decisions but you must be ready and have a plan in place. One thing that can happen with Alzheimer’s is that a hospitalization can result in such a change in abilities that home care is no longer possible. In fact, that has happened with more than one of our members. So do your homework ahead of time. If you have to move your loved one to a care facility, you are not breaking your promise to them. You’re not quitting. You’re simply letting others help you help them. Caring for a loved one can be exhausting. Sometimes the sundown syndrome and/or aggression can get to be too much and may take a toll on the health of the rest of the family.