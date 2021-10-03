The Alzheimer's caregiver: Here's what you don't say

During one of our recent Alzheimer’s Caregivers Support Group meetings, we had a discussion about some well-intentioned observations and suggestions our caregivers have heard from family and friends that didn’t come across the way the individual intended.

We’ve all been in this situation before. We see our friend or family member in a caregiving role; we recognize they are overwhelmed and exhausted, and we don’t know what to say or do, so sometimes we blurt out a tired old phrase, or worse, without thinking, criticize the way the caregiver looks, or the way the person is handling the care of their loved one.

Here are a few of the things our caregivers have heard and some alternative ways to phrase or deal with your concern:

“Oh, your loved one is fine.“ “Looks good to me, doesn’t seems bad to me, seems to be doing OK.” This is very difficult and oftentimes quite upsetting for the caregiver to hear. They know the reality that their loved one is confused, suffering from a disease with no cure and will NOT get better. The caregiver wants to cry out that their loved one is not OK and never will be again. The caregiver either spends 24/7 with their loved one or has made the decision to place them in a nursing facility to get professional care. When they hear these comments, they may have doubts that they have been over-reacting and only concentrating on the negative. But, then, reality sets in and they realize their loved one is losing weight, looking older than their age, is getting continually more confused, talking less, and needing increased help with all of their personal care. These comments are often made because we don’t know how to help. We are trying to make their situation more bearable by trying to convince them it isn’t as bad as it really is.

Alternative – Trust and believe the caregiver’s assessment of their situation and offer specific assistance to the caregiver such as: “I can mow your yard once a week, and here are the days I am available.” “I am going grocery shopping on Wednesday. I will stop by in the morning and pick up your shopping list.” “I am available to help with house cleaning once a month on any Saturday.” Please do not offer any type of assistance unless you are truly prepared to follow through with your kindness.

“You really look tired.” “You need to take care of yourself first.” Most caregivers don’t have the time or freedom to take care of themselves. They are dealing with stress and heartbreak for which they were never prepared to endure. Lecturing someone about self-care piles on the pressure. When they hear these types of statements, it’s very demeaning and unrealistic. Although unintended, these comments definitely come across as very negative and thoughtless.

Alternative – Again, recognize the burden on the caregiver and step up and offer assistance. “I would like to take your loved one for a car ride and perhaps stop for a light lunch or ice cream. Would tomorrow work for you?” “If my husband comes over tomorrow and puts a puzzle together with your husband (or watches the football game, or sits while your loved one naps), would you like to go out for lunch with me? My treat!”

Don’t say you don’t know what you can do to help. Just look around … you’ll figure it out.

“It’s not your loved one talking. It’s the disease.” This comment can really be difficult to hear. The caregiver may have just shared an upsetting comment their loved one uttered to them, and is sharing it with you because they need some support, comfort or just another person to help them get through a moment of shock, stress or sadness of whatever has just happened.

Alternative – First of all, LISTEN. Let the caregiver vent all their frustrations. Help them to regroup. Have a cup of coffee together. Hand them a tissue. Don’t judge or minimize the situation. Don’t try to solve anything. Some days even a simple hug and kind, understanding words can fix things.

“Why are you putting your loved one in a nursing home? Don’t you want to take care of your loved one at home?” or “Why don’t you put your loved one in a nursing home?” “Let them take care of your loved one.” These particular offers of advice elicit some of the most strong and emotional responses from our group members. Whether the caregiver should bear the burden of home care or to relinquish their loved one’s care to strangers has emotional as well as financial implications. At home, the caregiver not only has to deal with the mental and physical wellbeing of their loved one, but the operation of the entire household is at stake. Tasks and decisions that were never even considered are now front and center for resolution. As we stated in a previous article, it has been said that up to two out of three caregivers pass away before the loved one they are caring for when the home care option is chosen. Sending a loved one to a nursing facility is fraught with separation anxiety, guilt and self-doubt not to mention the financial burden. Convenience comes with a price.

Alternative – Again, please be a good LISTENER! Take a walk in their shoes. Let the caregiver share how they feel about each option they’re struggling to come to terms with. Offer constructive feedback in a non-judgmental, analytical manner. Offer to help them research both options or accompany them on a fact-finding visit to a care facility.

A caregiver who spends their day with someone who is losing their memory is either having the same or close to the same conversation many times a day. They’re likely answering the same questions repeatedly, or, if their loved one is further into their descent, maybe their days are spent in mind-numbing silence.

Imagine hearing nothing but the sound of your own sad thoughts because your loved one no longer has the ability to participate in conversation. Don’t bombard the caregiver with questions about their loved one’s failings. Be a good LISTENER and let the caregiver lead the conversation. Be the family member or friend we all want to have. Be that person.

GET INVOLVED

We’re leading the way to Alzheimer’s first survivor by participating in the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s. The North Iowa Walk to End Alzheimer’s is being held this year at the NIACC campus on Saturday, Oct. 9. More than 5 million Americans have Alzheimer’s and that number is expected to grow to as many as 14 million by 2050. Our future is at risk unless we can find a way to change the course of this disease.

While there is no fee to register for the Walk, all participants are encouraged to raise funds that will advance the mission of the Alzheimer’s Association by enabling critical care and support services and advancing research toward methods of prevention, treatment and, ultimately, a cure.

If you would like to form your own team, please visit https://act.alz.org. If you do not wish to form your own team, but would still like to make a donation, we would gladly accept your donation to our team, Alzheimer’s Caregivers Support Group of Mason City. You can donate directly via the website.

Check donations should be made out to the Alzheimer's Association. If you wish, you can mail a check c/o Michael and Constance Wentworth, 1512 Limestone Ct., Mason City, IA 50401. We will deposit it directly to the Alzheimer's Association through the Walk to End Alzheimer's mobile app. Donations will be accepted through the end of the year. Every dollar donated will help the Alzheimer’s Association in their fight against this heartbreaking disease. Thank you in advance for your support of this year’s walk.

Michael and Constance Wentworth of Mason City are Alzheimer’s support group facilitators. Their periodic columns will highlight specific real-life questions or concerns addressed at one of their support group meetings. For more information, see their page on Facebook, Alzheimer's Caregivers Support Group Mason City. You can also email them at alzsupgroupmc@outlook.com or call 641-201-1797 and leave a message.

