Spouse's solo wanders leave others to wonder

-- Grounded

Dear Grounded: I respect your perspective on this, but would first ask that you do a little work to determine whether, in fact, you would choose to go on any of these trips, even if you could. Some people don't like to travel. Some -- like me -- enjoy traveling but (basically) hate to leave home.

In your case, because there seems to be such a lack of balance in your relationship -- and so much tension -- you might not choose to travel because you don't enjoy being dominated by your husband, who expresses such a lack of respect for you. Your very long marriage might continue on its current track precisely because you don't spend all of your time together.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

You should not be forced to finance your husband's trips. If he is racking up debt (or depleting savings) to travel, you should consult with a family law attorney to see whether you as an individual are responsible for your spouse's debts (the answer seems to be: "It depends").

You should also research the idea of negotiating a "postnuptial agreement," where you mutually agree how to divide your assets and income during your marriage.