Shy guy wants to learn to connect

What is best?

-- Secret Keeper

Dear Keeper: I agree that it is not your place to disclose this to your cousins. However, I agree with you that these adults have the right to know that they have a biological sibling out there. What they might choose to do with this knowledge will be up to them.

Given the ubiquity of DNA testing, there is a likelihood that they will be independently contacted at some point by this sibling (if the person is living).

You should talk to your mother. Tell her that this disclosure has become a burden for you -- as it no doubt is for her, given that she chose to blurt it out to you during an unguarded moment.

Urge your mother to speak to her brother about this. She should encourage him to find a way to disclose this to his family. Your mother should be brave enough to be honest with him -- and notify him that she has told you about this.

She should emphasize that it is only a matter of time before this becomes more widely known within the family, and that this disclosure is best coming from him.

Give this time to play out.