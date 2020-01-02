See the Grand Canyon from a rental RV

Once you have spent time in Williams, head north to the Grand Canyon. You will need to pay a national park entrance fee to enter the park. If you plan on visiting more than two national parks in a year, I’d highly recommend investing in an annual pass. Within minutes of the entrance, you will be in the parking lot of the visitor’s center. Here is where you can board a free shuttle bus to take you to the south rim. Hop on the first bus that arrives and you won’t be disappointed. In a short matter of time, you will be standing over the Grand Canyon and realizing that you are in a vast, beautiful land that you never thought you would see.

Trailer Village offers full hookups for campers in the national park and is located within Grand Canyon Village. Reservations can be made by calling 877-404-4611, and same-day reservations can be made at 928-638-3047. I would reserve two nights of camping as soon as you know the dates of your RV road trip to avoid any disappointment when it comes to your campground reservations.