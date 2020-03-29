Rugland: We're all adjusting to the 'new norm' in different ways

But as their mom, I’m doing all I can to help my kids feel safe. We will continue to make slime, build forts and have dance parties in our living room. My kids and I are all keeping a journal during this time of self-isolation. We are experiencing history in the making. A few years from now, these days will be a blended memory so it will be interesting to look back and read what we did and what we were feeling.

If there could possibly be a silver lining it’s that many of us have been forced to stop our busy schedules and spend quality time with the family we live with. And that is a blessing.

Another is that this crisis seems to be bringing out the best in all of us. Well, aside from the hoarding of toilet paper. But seriously, people worldwide and right here in our own communities are doing amazing things. Teachers and administrators have created ways for children to learn at home and they found a way to make sure kids in need still get fed. Health care workers are risking their own health to help others. Grocery workers and truck drivers are exposing themselves so others can have the necessities we need. Others, like myself, are doing our part by simply staying home. Helping to flatten the curve. Thank you all for whatever role you play.