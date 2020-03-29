Rugland: We're all adjusting to the 'new norm' in different ways

This is a time like no other. Nothing I’ve seen before anyway. As I write this, we are on week two of no school due to the coronavirus outbreak. And day 64 of social distancing. Ok, not really, but sometimes that’s what it feels like. In a very short time our normal existence in North Iowa has changed abruptly. To say things escalated quickly is an understatement. In a matter of days, even hours, life changed. My family thought we were enjoying the last days of my kids’ spring break and by Sunday evening school was canceled until further notice. It was an eerie unknown.
After the first day of no school and hearing breaking news all day on TV, I had a conversation with my two kids really explaining what was going on. I asked if they had any questions and how they were feeling. Amaya admitted she was scared. We talked a bit more and I think her fears lessened.
Max, on the other hand, said he was feeling fine. In fact, I would say he is living his best life right now. He tends to be a homebody so he is loving all this time at home.
Obviously, what is happening right now is horrible. Worldwide, hundreds of thousands of people are sick with COVID-19 and thousands have died. The business struggles and financial stress everyone is feeling is overwhelming.
But there is also something unifying that the world is ALL going through this at the same time. There is an odd comfort knowing we are all in this together.
Social media and the online community have been a wonderful resource as we all look for new ways to fill our days and also feel connected with others. I’ve found ideas for kid’s activities, new meal options and comedic relief. Artists are performing concerts online from their couch and my favorite late night host, Jimmy Fallon, has been doing his show at home with his family.
My kids and I have joined one of our favorite children’s authors, Mo Willems, online for his daily “Lunch Doodles with Mo Willems.” It was a delight! We also discovered a children’s yoga series on Amazon Prime. It was definitely a nice way to gain activity as the weather outside seems to be a little sick, too. We visited a zoo and an aquarium virtually via their live cams. We’re having fun offline, too, with family movie and game nights, making art projects and baking new recipes. Unfortunately, like many others, I’m probably going to emerge from this having gained the Quarantine 19.
But it is indeed a time of ups and downs and will continue to be. The first time I was to leave my house after spending a mere four days at home, I felt anxiety. It subsided, but the feelings surprised me. I’ve also noticed my daughter is not sleeping well. Normally, she has no problems. But last night alone, she woke up three times. Amaya’s life is turned upside down right along with the rest of us. She’s just a child but her routine is gone. She misses her teacher, her friends and remains a little uneasy as it’s hard to escape talk of the virus.
But as their mom, I’m doing all I can to help my kids feel safe. We will continue to make slime, build forts and have dance parties in our living room. My kids and I are all keeping a journal during this time of self-isolation. We are experiencing history in the making. A few years from now, these days will be a blended memory so it will be interesting to look back and read what we did and what we were feeling.
If there could possibly be a silver lining it’s that many of us have been forced to stop our busy schedules and spend quality time with the family we live with. And that is a blessing.
Another is that this crisis seems to be bringing out the best in all of us. Well, aside from the hoarding of toilet paper. But seriously, people worldwide and right here in our own communities are doing amazing things. Teachers and administrators have created ways for children to learn at home and they found a way to make sure kids in need still get fed. Health care workers are risking their own health to help others. Grocery workers and truck drivers are exposing themselves so others can have the necessities we need. Others, like myself, are doing our part by simply staying home. Helping to flatten the curve. Thank you all for whatever role you play.
We will emerge on the other side of this. Whether it be weeks from now, or months. This is a time like no other. But we are all in this together. And we will be OK.
Addie Rugland is a freelance writer who lives in Northwood with her husband, daughter and son.
