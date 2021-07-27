Rugland: We all need a little magic in our lives

Over the years, my children have taken turns being interested in magic. It’s ebbed and flowed, just like many of their other interests. But once again, the charm of magic has found its way into our house.
The revival came after my son, Max, received a new magic set. Ever since, he’s taken great delight in demonstrating all the tricks for us. But one stunt has our entire family puzzled. The trick includes six cards with a variety of numbers from 1-63. The participant secretly chooses a number and then selects all the cards with that number. The magician looks at the selected cards and declares what number the participant has chosen. Max the Magician is correct every single time!
After seeing Max’s trick, his grandpa stared at the cards and used a pencil and paper to try to decipher the stunt. He looked for a pattern or clue on the cards and tried different math equations. He worked on it for over half an hour. But no luck. We all remain stumped.
Like any good magician, Max isn’t revealing the secret.
Now if I wanted to I could peek in his directions at night after he goes to bed. Other family members could probably find the answer on Google. But what fun would that be? As curious as I am, it’s so intriguing not to know the how. Not to mention seeing the satisfaction on Max’s face each time he completes the trick is priceless.
After watching Max’s performance, Amaya was inspired to dig out her magic sets as well. A couple mystified us momentarily but nothing like Max’s number trick.
We’re never too old to be captivated by magic and mystery. Seeing a good magician on TV or in person is so entertaining. The unifying feeling we share with those around us when everyone is baffled by the same trick adds to the fun.
A good mystery can be found by way of a good book or movie, too. In the last year, my husband and I have enjoyed a number of limited series that told the mystery in six to ten episodes. At the end of many episodes we’d look at each other mouths agape in shock as to what just happened. Some of the series we could binge and stay up late to watch another episode, while others made us wait another week. What torture!
Another mysterious subject my kids just discovered is Zodiac signs and Chinese birth year animals. While swimming at the pool, a friend told Amaya about her Zodiac sign. She was intrigued and that evening both Max and Amaya had to look up more information about their signs to find out what traits are associated with which. Both kids declared at different times, “that sounds like me!” It made me giggle to hear these growing kids of mine be so introspective of themselves.
It’s all in good fun. As for Max’s trick, time will tell if he will raise the curtain and reveal the secret. I don’t think he’s decided yet. Either way is OK. The world is better with a little magic and mystery.
Addie Rugland is a freelance writer who lives in Northwood with her husband, daughter and son.