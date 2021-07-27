Rugland: We all need a little magic in our lives

After watching Max’s performance, Amaya was inspired to dig out her magic sets as well. A couple mystified us momentarily but nothing like Max’s number trick.

We’re never too old to be captivated by magic and mystery. Seeing a good magician on TV or in person is so entertaining. The unifying feeling we share with those around us when everyone is baffled by the same trick adds to the fun.

A good mystery can be found by way of a good book or movie, too. In the last year, my husband and I have enjoyed a number of limited series that told the mystery in six to ten episodes. At the end of many episodes we’d look at each other mouths agape in shock as to what just happened. Some of the series we could binge and stay up late to watch another episode, while others made us wait another week. What torture!

Another mysterious subject my kids just discovered is Zodiac signs and Chinese birth year animals. While swimming at the pool, a friend told Amaya about her Zodiac sign. She was intrigued and that evening both Max and Amaya had to look up more information about their signs to find out what traits are associated with which. Both kids declared at different times, “that sounds like me!” It made me giggle to hear these growing kids of mine be so introspective of themselves.