Rugland: Vintage fashion sees new life

Fall is here and that means it’s Homecoming season. My children recently celebrated at their school and, like many in our area, homecoming week included daily dress-up days with different themes each day. In the past there’s been twin day, favorite color, dress like a celebrity and mismatched day. The week always ends with spirit day, where everyone dresses from head to toe in school clothing and colors.

When I was a teenager, my high school always had a '50s, '60s and '70s day. Fortunately, my mom had curated a huge collection of dress-up clothes and Halloween costumes. It included a variety of masks but also all kinds of clothing she had saved throughout her years, as well as shoes, hats, jewelry and accessories of all kinds.

Thanks to her, I wore an amazing '70s outfit each year in high school. One year I selected a bright orange and floral print polyester and chiffon bridesmaid dress. Another year I chose a two-piece brown paisley patterned bell-bottomed outfit. Don’t they sound stunning? Many of my friends borrowed items from the closet, as well. My mom still has her collection and as an adult I’ve continued to get costumes as needed. But now my kids are able to raid her closet, too.

When I was in my early 30s, I went through my own closet to weed out items I no longer wore, no longer fit or had gone out of style. It was long overdue as I still had clothes I had worn in high school. But thankfully, I was influenced by my mom and as I went through my clothes I kept certain pieces I thought were representative of an era, were a notable style or something that could be used for a Halloween costume or future homecoming dress up day.

In preparation for this year’s homecoming week, my daughter Amaya and I went through the stash I had saved. She’s old enough now that she can make some of these pieces fit. We had so much fun digging through the tote. It brought back a flood of memories for me. And Amaya couldn’t believe I had worn some of the items, while others she thought were pretty cool.

I was a kid in the '80s, so I don’t have any actual pieces from my childhood as I obviously outgrew them. But thanks to a couple of '80s themed parties I attended in my '20s, I do have a handful of great items from that decade. An off the shoulder cut off sweatshirt, Guess jeans and red high heel shoes were Amaya’s favorites that she hopes to wear someday. From my high school days in the '90s, I saved high-waisted jeans and jean shorts in iconic brands like Z. Cavaricci, Pepe and Esprit. Among the items I held onto from the late '90s/early 2000s were a couple of halter tops, which was a popular trend of the time, as well as a fabulous jumpsuit I wore once to a bachelorette party. I wish I had kept one of my jewel-tone silk shirts or my Hypercolor shirt that changed color in the sunlight. Unfortunately, I got rid of both decades ago shortly after I stopped wearing them.

Amaya did find some useful pieces from our treasure trove of items. She found a white coat from the late '90s, as well as a black dress to wear as part of her Cruella de Vil costume for Disney day. In my mom’s closet, she borrowed a pair of red shoes to finish her outfit.

I have a feeling we’ll be pulling out this tote every year. Amaya’s already had fun wearing the items I saved from the '90s and 2000s. It doesn’t seem that long ago, but I guess at 20 to 30 years old, they are officially vintage. I hope Amaya can one day find a use for one of the amazing '70s outfits from her grandma’s collection, too. And my son won’t be left out, there are a couple of fantastic leisure suits just waiting to be worn again.