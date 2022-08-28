Rugland: Time spent together is time well spent

Before summer ended and my children went back to school, my family was lucky enough to go on a summer vacation together.

In fact, we embarked on quite a road trip. Our destination was the Gulf of Alabama. It was 1150 miles each way, at least 18 hours there and back again. It was quite a drive! But we discovered the journey was just as fun as the destination. To break up our drive, we planned overnight stops in St. Louis, Memphis and, on the return trip, Nashville.

At our first stop in St. Louis we had to visit the Gateway Arch. We also went to the City Museum. This place is hard to describe as it’s not your typical museum. Instead, it has nooks and crannies to explore by way of caves and tunnels, some only big enough for children, as well as multi-story slides and a ferris wheel and school bus hanging off the roof. It’s really quite a place.

Our next stop was Memphis. My family loves Elvis, so touring Graceland was an absolute must! We also visited The Peabody Hotel. Ducks live on the rooftop of this hotel and ride the elevator down to the lobby fountain every morning where they spend their day until 5 p.m. when they parade back into the elevator to return to the rooftop. What a sight!

From there we traveled on to Alabama. The white sandy beaches did not disappoint. We stayed several nights and really relaxed before starting our journey home. Driving to our destination allowed us the chance to see sights we might never otherwise visit.

A long road trip was a first for my kids and a first of this distance for my husband. I was so excited to experience this type of vacation with them as when I was a kid, all of my vacations were road trips. Even though at times it could seem long, I loved them!

During my childhood vacations, my family traveled in a full-size 1975 Plymouth Voyager van we inherited from my dad’s parents. We called it “the old black van,” as it was old and it was black. The van had a huge storage space in the back end and two long bench seats with walking space around them.

My brother and I would each claim a bench and sprawl out. Of course, this was long before seat belt laws. Belt usage in the backseat was purely optional. For entertainment, the van only had a radio. It was too old to even have a cassette player. So I would bring along my large battery-powered boom box so I could play my CD’s. I’m sure it only took 10 or so D batteries…

While we were traveling, my dad would drive as late as he could and then pull into a rest area to get a few hours of sleep before heading out again early in the morning. It was such an adventure!

I have so many great memories of these vacations. But one of my favorites is the time we drove to Walt Disney World in Florida. We pulled into a Disney resort that was the nicest hotel I’d ever stayed at. The bellman opened the back door of our old black van to unload the luggage.

However, also in the back were my mom’s undergarments that were drying on a hanging rod. She had rinsed them out at our last overnight stop and forgotten about them. We were all mortified!

Once the bellman left us alone in our hotel room, we erupted in laughter! To this day, if that memory is brought up, we all laugh hysterically.

There are many moments from my family’s vacation this summer that we’ll all remember, too. The sights we saw, foods we sampled, funny stories that happened to one of us or a song we heard countless times during our drive.

It doesn’t matter whether you travel 1000 miles or 10 miles, spending time together is what counts. You can make memories near or far from home. They’ll last a lifetime.