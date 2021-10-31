Rugland: There's little grace in aging, but plenty of humor

The passage of time is constant, but aging has a way of sneaking up on us. Out of the blue, our body can give us a sudden reminder that we are getting older.

Recently, my husband woke up in the morning and shouted, “Aagh, my hip!” Concerned, I asked what happened. The answer was basically that nothing had happened. He explained he thought he had sat in a bad position the night before while watching TV and now it was out of whack.

There’s nothing like a sudden stab of pain to make us feel like our body is falling apart. I’ve seen a meme that says, ‘I’ve reached the age where sleeping with the wrong pillow feels like I fell out of a 12th story window.’ Boy, can I relate.

A different pillow or bed can wreak havoc on my neck and back. But so can an unexpected movement, such as an overly energetic hair toss or traffic check while driving. Not long ago, I sneezed with too much force and had to visit the chiropractor. It was not a proud moment.

A couple years ago while at a birthday party, I jumped in a bouncy house for quite a while with my kids. The next day I was unexpectedly sore. I was so disappointed with my body for having such a reaction from simply jumping. I shared my frustration with a friend and she reminded me what a craze mini trampolines were in the 80’s and that it was indeed a workout. She was right! I had been exercising!

Shortly after I turned 40 I began to notice a change in my eyesight. I couldn’t see things as easily up close and started to use what my family calls the "trombone arm," sliding my arm back and forth until I could focus, just like playing a trombone.

Years ago, my brother and I made fun of my parents for having to use the trombone arm. Now it’s happening to me. My, how time changes us.

As a child, I would lay my head on my arm while doing schoolwork with my eyes an inch or two from the page. Now I see my kids doing the same thing and just watching them nearly gives me a headache. Life has come full circle as my children will thrust something right in front of my face and I have to adjust my trombone arm so I can see.

One evening I confessed to my friends about my diminished eyesight. To my relief, the same thing had happened to them. They had all bought reader glasses and highly recommended I do the same as it was a total game changer.

Of course, I am saying this all tongue in cheek, poking fun at myself and hoping you can relate and have a little chuckle, too. I do realize how lucky I am to have good health. I hope to follow in the footsteps of some of my family members in their longevity and good health.

My dad retired in June from a physically demanding job at the age of 71 and can still work circles around anyone 40 years younger than him. My grandpa, at the age of 90, could still lay down on the floor and play with my kids. I’ve heard people who are 50 or 60 say they can’t do that anymore.

Our bodies inevitably do age and change. The goal is to have a good outlook and sense of humor about it. Being able to laugh at ourselves and with others is perhaps the best remedy for aging gracefully.

Addie Rugland is a freelance writer who lives in Northwood with her husband, daughter and son.