Rugland: There are brights spots, among the sadness of COVID-19

These are strange days we’re living in right now. Each day can be filled with ups and downs, hard times and good times, sad moments and happy moments.
Recently, a sad moment was felt by many as Governor Reynolds made the difficult decision that Iowa students will not resume school for the remainder of the school year. Many Iowans knew this would probably happen but it was still so disappointing to hear the official news.
Like so many other parents and students, I felt an immediate sadness. Sadness for my two children to be missing out on so much time with their teachers and classmates, as well as the cancellation of so many end of year special events. The learning they are missing and the lack of closure with teachers they love.
But it’s especially devastating for all the high school seniors. My heart breaks for all of them. After a childhood of building relationships with classmates and years of anticipation of special events like prom, graduation, spring sports, concerts and simply looking forward to spending the last days with classmates. To have that taken away is just so heartbreaking. Hopefully, prom and graduation will still be held at a later time but it certainly won’t be the same. It’s such a deep loss.
We should all know it’s okay to feel these losses and mourn what should have been. No, these losses aren’t the same as what those who are sick with Covid or those in financial distress are enduring. These loss of moments and experiences are not life and death, but they’re still a loss worthy of feeling sadness about.
Indeed, these are strange days with sad moments and happy moments.
My children are adjusting to a new normal as they now finish their school year at home. Our school doesn’t require distance learning but they still provide schoolwork every week. It’s so important for my kids to keep learning so we utilize it and complete it. But some days getting my children motivated is a struggle.
A couple weeks into our new homeschool operation I had a talk with my kids explaining this isn’t summer vacation. They should still be at school and since they’re not, they need to do the work at home. I explained whenever school resumes, if they haven’t kept up, they could be held back a grade. Now this was a bit of a scare tactic on the part of a desperate parent, as every child in the nation is in the same boat right now. But as you might imagine, it got their attention.
I’m trying my best to teach them but I am no substitute for Max and Amaya’s teachers. Not even close! I mean, I have no idea how to teach multiplication and division. Think for a moment how to explain division. You just know it, right? Me too. I don’t know how to teach it! But these are strange days so I continue to try.
School work is a priority but I want to keep our home life balanced so my kids emerge from this time with good memories.
Case in point, my grandpa was a young child during the Great Depression. His family lost their farm and they had to move to town. There must have been incredible stress, worry and sadness for his parents. But my grandpa remembers his childhood as a very happy time. What an amazing gift his mom and dad gave my grandpa and his siblings.
That’s how I want my children to remember their childhood and this moment in time in particular. A time like no other when they went to school at home, had to socially distance with friends and family but a time still filled with lots of fun moments.
The fun moments can come in unexpected ways from video chats with family and friends, bonus video game and screen time, and an abundance of family time playing games and laughing.
Perhaps the biggest moment so far was participating in a birthday parade for their cousin Bodhi on his 6th birthday. We decorated our car with signs and balloons, then honked and screamed wildly as we drove by the birthday boy’s house. Then we socially distanced on the front lawn and had a dance off per Bodhi’s request. No cake, no gift opening, but time enjoyed being face to face with special people even if it was six feet apart. Bodhi told his parents it might have been the best day ever.
As it turns out it was fun for others, too, as later that day Bodhi’s neighbor dropped off a birthday card and said they had watched the birthday parade from their living room and it was the most fun they’d had in weeks.
I think we can all relate. These are strange days. We’re all looking for the bright spots… those unexpected fun moments. Who knows where we might find our next one.
Prayer to Saint Expedite for urgent need
Prayer to Saint Expedite for urgent need
Thank you, Saint Expedite for my Prayer. For helping him realize what is in his heart and for keeping him home. May God continue to work his miracles through your prayers. God Bless, RP
Prayer to Saint Expedite for Urgent Need
Our dear martyr and protector, Saint Expediter, you who know what is necessary and what is urgently needed. I beg you to intercede before the Holy Trinity, that by your grace my request will be granted.
_____ (Clearly express what you want, and ask him to find a way to get it to you.) May I receive your blessings and favors. In the name of our Lord Jesus Christ. Amen
If Saint Expedite grants your request, place an ad in the newspaper thanking Saint Expedite, so that his name and fame will grow.
Ina Mayland, 90
Ina Mayland will be 90 years young on Friday, May 1. Please help us celebrate her birthday with cards and wishes addressed to her at 714 N Ninth St, Clear Lake, IA 50428.
Mary Fran Larson, 93
Mary Fran Larson will be 93 years old on May 1. We will help her celebrate with a card shower.
Send cards to:
Mary Fran Larson
50 Four Winds Drive
Clear Lake, Iowa 50428
Larry Merchant, 70th, Retirement
Larry has been selling parts for over 50 years! Although it will be a big change of pace, retirement will be a great opportunity to focus on his love of airplanes and free up his schedule for more motorcycle rides and travel. He is done working at the end of April and turns 70 on May 2! We'll be throwing a party to celebrate both occasions when it's safe to gather in groups again. Until then, help us celebrate by sending a card to the house: 1111 Sixth Street S.E., Mason City, Iowa 50401. Happy 70th Birthday and Retirement, Larry!
Thank You
Thanks for all the greetings we received for our 60th anniversary. We loved every phone call, cards, e-mails & flowers. Special thanks to our family for the wonderful celebration in Florida.
Ferd & Bethel Lemke
Gene Smith, 90
Eugene “Gene” Smith celebrates his 90th birthday on April 29, 2020. He has lived here in Mason City for 65 years.
Greetings can be sent to 1000 N Eisenhower Ave, Apt 310, Mason City, IA 50401.
Thank You
The family of Lyle Miller, Thornton, extends our heartfelt thanks to everyone for the beautiful cards and the words of comfort and expressions of support during this time of grief. Special thanks to everyone who joined the funeral procession to the cemetery. It really touched our hearts. We also want to thank the Honor Guard for the gun salute and presentation of the flag on such a cold, wet day. Mom and Dad were blessed to be part of such a thoughtful and caring community.
The Lyle Miller Family
Marilyn Garl, 92
Happy Birthday Marilyn Kolbach Garl!
Marilyn will be 92 on Wednesday, April 29.
We’re having a card shower for her. Please address wishes to her at 1046 Sixth St. SE, Mason City, IA 50401.
Thank You
Gary Ginapp wishes to thank all the participants of the Celebration of Life held in his honor on April 11th. A special thank you to Rob Grayson of Hospice for the Veteran Certificate and pin presentation, and to Jeannine Larson for the beautiful “Quilt of Valor.” Gary enjoyed seeing all of you via Zoom and hearing all the funny stories, anecdotes and adventures shared not only by immediate and extended family, but by three generations of friends and neighbors of family. Words cannot express how much the amazing tributes to Gary’s legacy and “legend” mean to him.
Dale Jensen, 90
Dale Jensen, of Mason City, Iowa, is celebrating his 90th Birthday on April 20, 2020. Since an open house cannot be held at this time, please help us celebrate Dale’s birthday by sending cards and wishes to:
320 First St. NE, #205, Mason City, IA 50401
HAPPY BIRTHDAY, Dad!
Love, Avis
Deb, Cindy, Jeff and families
HAPPY BIRTHDAY! Lucille Hultman, 98
Guess who will be 98 years young on Wednesday, April 15, 2020. If you wish to send a birthday card or a personal note to her: Lucille Hultman, 925 Heritage Drive, Apt. 206, Osage, IA 50461. Thank you! Roger Hultman and family, Janice Mauer and family.
Ellingson, 70 years
Card shower honoring Marloe and Alice Ellingson celebrating their 70th anniversary on April 16, 2020.
Send cards to:
Marloe & Alice Ellingson
715 Ash Street
Osage, Iowa 50461-1412
Marloe and Alice wed on April 16, 1950, at St. Olaf Lutheran Church in Austin, MN. Marloe retired from the Hampton police department and Alice is a retired nurse.
Children are: Marloe Jr. and Donna Ellingson, Joice, Iowa; Deb (Ellingson) and Dan Swann, Osage, Iowa; and Brenda (Ellingson) and Darrell McKee, Osage, Iowa.
Marloe and Alice are blessed with 19 grandchildren and spouses, and 25 great grandchildren.
Thank You
Thank you to all of my friends and family for making my birthday a special day. I appreciate all of the birthday wishes, phone calls, cards and gifts for my 85th birthday.
Jo Deardeuff
Wayne Vandervort, 95
Wayne Vandervort of Clear Lake will be having his 95th birthday on April 15, 2020. He has four children: Dan, Greg, Ron and Kirsten. Cards may be sent to him at Rockwell Community Nursing Home, 707 Elm St. E., Rockwell, IA 50469.
Thank You
I would like to thank all of my family and friends for the great birthday cards and gifts given/sent to me for my 80th birthday. I am truly blessed.
George Mathews
Melvin Symes, 90
Melvin celebrated his 90th birthday on Wednesday, April 8th. A family dinner to celebrate this event will be scheduled for a later date. Birthday greetings and cards can be sent to Melvin at 2060 S Kentucky Ave #204, Mason City, IA 50401.
Agnes Lewis, 98
Agnes Lewis will be celebrating her 98th Birthday on April 18th!
Please send cards to:
Kentucky Ridge Family C/O Agnes Lewis
2060 S Kentucky Ave
Mason City, IA 50401
Thank You
Thank you for your thoughtful words, memorial contributions and support during this trying time. From the family of Jill Miller.
Bill Byerly, 80
Happy 80th Birthday W.C. (Bill) Byerly on April 6th! Card showered planned - 839 7th St. S.E., Mason City, IA 50401.
Robert Witham, 100
Robert Witham is celebrating his 100th birthday on Thursday, April 9. We are having a card party for him.
Please send your birthday greetings and include any memories that you have to:
Robert Witham
c/o Good Samaritan Society
606 S. Seventh St.
Forest City, IA 50436
Dannen, 50 years
Vern Dannen and Janelle (Lutz) Dannen of Plymouth, Iowa, were married April 3, 1970, at Methodist Church in Manly, Iowa. The couple will celebrate their 50th Anniversary. Cards and wishes can be sent to them at 1926 350th St, Plymouth, IA 50464.
The couple has 3 children, Amy (Shad) Stoeffler of Mason City, Kari (Bill) Pate of Manly, Aaron (Lindsey) Dannen of Plymouth, along with 10 grandchildren, Brock (Marissa) and Blake Stoeffler, Aric, Dylin, Caileb and Abby Pate, Izac Brunner, Cloey Risvold, Wyatt and Owen Dannen.
Happy 100th!
Herman Suntken of Belmond will be 100 years old on March 27, 2020. An open house to celebrate this event will be scheduled for a later date. Birthday greetings and cards can be sent to Herman at 912 First Avenue S.E., Belmond, Iowa 50421.
His children are Richard (Linda) Of Katy, Texas; Linda (Gary) Hagen of Wells, Minnesota; Marlene of Madrid, Iowa; and Gloria (Doug) Harrell of Fort Dodge, Iowa. He has 9 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild.
Lemke, 60 years
Ferd and Bethel (Haberkamp) Lemke are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary.
They were married on April 9, 1960, at the Peace Reformed Church in Garner, Iowa.
Anniversary cards can be sent to Bethel and Ferd at: 1310 Village Rd., Unit C-1, Clear Lake, IA 50428
Thank you
The family of Norma Helin wishes to thank everyone for your thoughtfulness, words of comfort, and expressions of support during this difficult time. Special thanks to the AMAZING staff at Good Shepherd, Hospice and Mercy Hospital.
Jack, Dale (Abby), Dolores (Al), Stephen (Tracy), Joe (Carm), Joyce (George) and families.
Jo Deardeuff, 85
Jo Deardeuff of Mason City, Iowa, is celebrating her 85th Birthday on March 26. Birthday cards and wishes may be sent to her at 2180 W. State St., Mason City, IA 50401.
Happy 85th Mom!
Love,
Your Family
Nelson, 60 Years
Please help us celebrate Beverly and Duaine Nelson’s 60th Wedding Anniversary on March 26 by sending card wishes to their address at 695 270th St., Britt, IA 50423.
Addie Rugland is a freelance writer who lives in Northwood with her husband, daughter and son.
