Rugland: There are brights spots, among the sadness of COVID-19

Indeed, these are strange days with sad moments and happy moments.

My children are adjusting to a new normal as they now finish their school year at home. Our school doesn’t require distance learning but they still provide schoolwork every week. It’s so important for my kids to keep learning so we utilize it and complete it. But some days getting my children motivated is a struggle.

A couple weeks into our new homeschool operation I had a talk with my kids explaining this isn’t summer vacation. They should still be at school and since they’re not, they need to do the work at home. I explained whenever school resumes, if they haven’t kept up, they could be held back a grade. Now this was a bit of a scare tactic on the part of a desperate parent, as every child in the nation is in the same boat right now. But as you might imagine, it got their attention.

I’m trying my best to teach them but I am no substitute for Max and Amaya’s teachers. Not even close! I mean, I have no idea how to teach multiplication and division. Think for a moment how to explain division. You just know it, right? Me too. I don’t know how to teach it! But these are strange days so I continue to try.

School work is a priority but I want to keep our home life balanced so my kids emerge from this time with good memories.