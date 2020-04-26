Rugland: There are brights spots, among the sadness of COVID-19
These are strange days we’re living in right now. Each day can be filled with ups and downs, hard times and good times, sad moments and happy moments.

Recently, a sad moment was felt by many as Governor Reynolds made the difficult decision that Iowa students will not resume school for the remainder of the school year. Many Iowans knew this would probably happen but it was still so disappointing to hear the official news.

Like so many other parents and students, I felt an immediate sadness. Sadness for my two children to be missing out on so much time with their teachers and classmates, as well as the cancellation of so many end of year special events. The learning they are missing and the lack of closure with teachers they love.

But it’s especially devastating for all the high school seniors. My heart breaks for all of them. After a childhood of building relationships with classmates and years of anticipation of special events like prom, graduation, spring sports, concerts and simply looking forward to spending the last days with classmates. To have that taken away is just so heartbreaking. Hopefully, prom and graduation will still be held at a later time but it certainly won’t be the same. It’s such a deep loss.

We should all know it’s okay to feel these losses and mourn what should have been. No, these losses aren’t the same as what those who are sick with Covid or those in financial distress are enduring. These loss of moments and experiences are not life and death, but they’re still a loss worthy of feeling sadness about.

Indeed, these are strange days with sad moments and happy moments.

My children are adjusting to a new normal as they now finish their school year at home. Our school doesn’t require distance learning but they still provide schoolwork every week. It’s so important for my kids to keep learning so we utilize it and complete it. But some days getting my children motivated is a struggle.

A couple weeks into our new homeschool operation I had a talk with my kids explaining this isn’t summer vacation. They should still be at school and since they’re not, they need to do the work at home. I explained whenever school resumes, if they haven’t kept up, they could be held back a grade. Now this was a bit of a scare tactic on the part of a desperate parent, as every child in the nation is in the same boat right now. But as you might imagine, it got their attention.

I’m trying my best to teach them but I am no substitute for Max and Amaya’s teachers. Not even close! I mean, I have no idea how to teach multiplication and division. Think for a moment how to explain division. You just know it, right? Me too. I don’t know how to teach it! But these are strange days so I continue to try.

School work is a priority but I want to keep our home life balanced so my kids emerge from this time with good memories.

Case in point, my grandpa was a young child during the Great Depression. His family lost their farm and they had to move to town. There must have been incredible stress, worry and sadness for his parents. But my grandpa remembers his childhood as a very happy time. What an amazing gift his mom and dad gave my grandpa and his siblings.

That’s how I want my children to remember their childhood and this moment in time in particular. A time like no other when they went to school at home, had to socially distance with friends and family but a time still filled with lots of fun moments.

The fun moments can come in unexpected ways from video chats with family and friends, bonus video game and screen time, and an abundance of family time playing games and laughing.

Perhaps the biggest moment so far was participating in a birthday parade for their cousin Bodhi on his 6th birthday. We decorated our car with signs and balloons, then honked and screamed wildly as we drove by the birthday boy’s house. Then we socially distanced on the front lawn and had a dance off per Bodhi’s request. No cake, no gift opening, but time enjoyed being face to face with special people even if it was six feet apart. Bodhi told his parents it might have been the best day ever.

As it turns out it was fun for others, too, as later that day Bodhi’s neighbor dropped off a birthday card and said they had watched the birthday parade from their living room and it was the most fun they’d had in weeks.

I think we can all relate. These are strange days. We’re all looking for the bright spots… those unexpected fun moments. Who knows where we might find our next one.

Addie Rugland is a freelance writer who lives in Northwood with her husband, daughter and son.

