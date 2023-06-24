It doesn’t matter if it’s at work or at home, oftentimes what we plan to accomplish during a given day turns out much different as the day progresses and other tasks rise in importance. Sometimes it’s just minor changes. But other times it’s a complete derailment of the day. The latter happened to me just a week ago.

My day started off like any other until I headed downstairs to our basement to retrieve something. I immediately discovered a wet mess. Our water softener hose had worked its way out of the drain and sprayed water all over the basement, getting three-quarters of the floor wet. There were several areas of standing puddles. My day was instantly hijacked, and dealing with this disaster was now the most important task of the day.

Our basement is unfinished, so I didn’t need to worry about flooring or furniture getting ruined. But it is used for storage, so I had a lot of stuff to move around. I don’t go down to the basement very often since it’s not a living space, so luckily on this particular day, I had a reason to go downstairs and made the discovery. It would have been so much worse if it continued to happen for multiple days.

It’s amazing what you can accomplish when you must do something immediately. I’ve been thinking about my basement for months, wanting to organize and purge for some time now. But other tasks always ranked higher on the to-do list. Well, on this day, with the floor suddenly wet, it was indeed go-time for the basement.

I was able to get rid of junk that needed to be thrown away and move out items to be donated. It’s amazing what can accumulate in a basement. I moved out extra leaves for a dining room table we no longer own and extra shelves for bookcases that I haven’t needed in the 10 years of owning them. I found a box of leftover flooring we kept in case we needed to replace a section. But 15 years later, we haven’t needed it yet, and if we do, it’s unlikely it will match the rest of our weathered but loved flooring currently in place. So out of the basement it went. I found a leg brace that I don’t remember anyone ever using. It’s a bit of a mystery why it was in the basement, but it’s now in the donation pile.

One positive thing I discovered while cleaning up was that the plastic totes and plastic bags I used to store our belongings absolutely did their job! Not a single drop of water got through, and all the items stored inside were completely dry. I just needed to move everything so the wet floor underneath could air out and dry completely.

Fortunately, the water softener company was able to send someone to our house that same day to fix the problem. They added a longer hose that now snakes down into our drain. Hopefully this eliminates the chance of the hose wiggling out ever again.

However, one thing always leads to another. While cleaning up the water, I discovered a clogged floor drain. The drain is rarely used, but when it needed to dispose of this extra water, it was alarmingly slow and has now stopped working altogether. So hopefully, a simple visit from the plumber is all that’s needed.

But it’s better to discover it now when it’s just a quick call, than later when it’s an unexpected disaster and day derailment. My fingers are crossed.