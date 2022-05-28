Rugland: Teachers make lasting impression

The weather hasn’t felt much like summer yet, but for my children summer vacation has indeed begun. Like many kids in North Iowa, they’ve had their last day of school and are settling into the lazy days of summer. As glorious as it is, the end of a school year is always a little bittersweet. Bitter to see another school year come and go, but sweet to welcome summer and all the fun it brings.

It was especially bittersweet for my daughter this year as she finished her last year in the elementary building and will go to middle school next fall at the high school building. In the preceding weeks, Amaya took a tour of what will be her new school, practiced how to unlock a locker and learned other new things about middle school. Amaya had enjoyed all of it and was excited about the move. But when class dismissed on the final day, she was sad about leaving the only school she’s known thus far.

She wasn’t the only one. After school that last day, Amaya and some of her friends gathered at the playground, saying they didn’t want to go. They were lying on the lawn and didn’t want to leave the elementary for the last time. One friend said she might camp out on the grass and sleep there. Almost two hours later, Amaya was the first to leave. It was really quite sweet to see the girls sentimental and clinging to their childhood for a moment, when they are more and more at an age when they want to act a little older all the time.

Of course, I was having the same twinges of sadness about Amaya leaving the elementary, as well as seeing another year pass by for both my kids. But like any good parent, I shoved those feelings deep down inside of me so all my kids saw was positivity and excitement.

My son isn’t changing schools but was still sad to say goodbye to his teacher. Max is definitely excited about summer, but he had a fabulous teacher and is bummed not to see her anymore. On the Eve of the last day of school, I found him drawing a picture and writing a thoughtful note to his teacher. I was completely shocked he decided to do this all on his own. Clearly, she made an impact on him.

In the days since, both my kids have warmed up to summer break. Of course, it didn’t take long. When what would have been the next school day rolled around, they were beyond happy not to report to class. But it still brought to light an interesting realization for me.

Exceptional teachers have the incredible ability to make children feel a little melancholy about the end of the school year. When you stop to think about it, isn’t that unbelievable? Of course, kids are always thrilled about summer. But to also feel sadness about leaving their teacher is proof of an outstanding educator and human being. What an extraordinary gift!

Every year, both my kids have been blessed with amazing teachers, so these feelings are a common theme for our family at this time. As a parent, I couldn’t ask for anything more. Knowing my children are spending the day with a teacher who truly cares about them and wants them to succeed and enjoy school is priceless.

So to all the great teachers out there, thank you for all the time you dedicate in and outside of class, the kindness and care you give your students daily and all the ways you support them academically but also emotionally. Enjoy your summer. You certainly deserve it. But know this… There are many students out there with whom you made a lasting impression and will remember you forever.

Addie Rugland is a freelance writer who lives in Northwood with her husband, daughter and son.