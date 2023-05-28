Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Memorial weekend is here and that means summer has officially started. Oh, sweet summer, how we have missed you! I have heard, “It’s been a long winter…,” muttered by so many people, myself included.

Every summer brings so much to look forward to. The next major event for my family is our county fair, which will kick off in a couple of weeks. My husband and I have always loved the fair and we are raising kids who love it, too. Both of my children are now in 4-H, so that means a little extra fun at the fair.

We’ll all be working at least one shift in the 4-H Food Stand, my kids will have the option to attend the end-of-fair dance and most importantly, they will submit projects to be judged.

Max and Amaya already have a handful of projects completed, as they both participated in a few workshops during the school year in the areas of photography, painting and sewing. Each class was a great opportunity to learn new skills and it provided a finished product suitable for entry at the fair.

In the next few days, Max and Amaya will be working with their grandpa on a woodworking project for the fair. They will be using new tools and learning new techniques previously unknown to them.

That’s the great thing about learning new things. It often allows someone older or wiser to help teach a new skill to the child. In the sewing class, Amaya already knew the basics because of spending time at her grandma’s house working on her sewing machine.

Last year, Amaya’s other grandma helped her create a fairy garden for the fair. She was a natural, as she had been planting flowers with her grandma for years. On yet another day, Amaya, her grandma and I made strawberry jam, which resulted in another successful project.

It was the same when I was a kid. My grandma helped me make a couple different food items for the fair, including strawberry jam. And my dad taught me how to refinish furniture. When I was about my daughter’s age, I refinished a beautiful wood cabinet for the fair.

On judging day, my dad and I were unloading it early in the morning before he went to work so it would be at the fair ready to go later in the day. The large piece was in the back of his pickup truck and as I was trying to help him, I lost my balance and fell into the cabinet, pushing in one of the cabinet doors. I was devastated! All that work and now my project was ruined.

But a retired man who lived across the street from the fairgrounds witnessed the whole thing. My dad knew him and, as luck would have it, his hobby happened to be woodworking.

He generously offered to try to fix the cabinet door in the few short hours remaining before judging time. He succeeded! I don’t remember what color ribbon I received, but I remember being so proud to be able to take it to the fair and the kindness of that neighbor who made it possible. I still have that beautiful cabinet today and love it just as much.

Raising well-rounded, happy kids definitely takes a village. As parents, we are sometimes overwhelmed by the day-to-day pressures and just trying to ensure our children become good humans. Our village can be grandparents, family friends, teachers or just an acquaintance.

But the skills, words of wisdom or acts of kindness they share can make a lifelong impression. I am reminded of that every time I look at my lovely old cabinet.