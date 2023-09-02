And just like that, summer, as my family knew it, is gone and school is back in session. Like many others in our area, I just sent my kids back to begin a brand new school year.

The end of summer and the start of a new year is so bittersweet. It’s exciting for my children to move up to a new grade, but it’s sad to see summer go. Because obviously, summer is fantastic! But it also means the passing of another year in our kids’ childhood.

This is always an emotional time for me. Though like any good mom, I shove those feelings deep down so my kids don’t see a thing. In a few days, I’ll be back to my normal, mostly well adjusted, self.

But transitioning from the sweet days of summer, when my kids can live a more relaxed, carefree schedule and back to the rigors of school, homework and more activities, can be hard.

My children are always anxious at the start of a new school year. It’s exciting to buy new school supplies, clothes and shoes. But they also worry if they will have forgotten everything learned the previous year or if their teacher will be nice. I can empathize, as I remember feeling the exact same way when I was their age.

This summer, like every summer, went by so quickly. When my children were younger, time seemed to go by a little slower. Before they started school, there was no unofficial start or end to the summer. If the weather was nice, it could feel like summer lasted until the end of September.

But breaking the year into summer break and school days seems to make a year go by faster. And boy, can it go by in a blur.

Because of this, I try to be more mindful and keep a journal of what my family does during the summer. It’s not anything fancy. I just use the Notes app on my phone to jot down the major highlights of the day. I don’t remember to journal every day, but I note a lot of them. By the end of summer, it’s so easy to forget what we did with all of our days. I can feel guilty thinking we didn’t do “enough” with our time, because the weeks go by so fast. But having my little journal to refer to, I can look back and realize we did indeed do a lot of things. Some big, some small, but they all add up to time well spent during the summer with lots of great memories made.

It's easier to remember major things like going on a trip. Though what we do each day of a vacation can even blend together! But it’s the smaller things that are easier to forget. A stop at an ice cream shop, a bike ride, an afternoon of swimming, an impromptu visit with a friend. Each of these makes a memorable moment and I want to remember these days, as well. My simple journal helps me do so.

Without question, summer is a special time. What I love most is that it means we get to spend more time with our kids, without the daily pressures a school year brings. They’re getting older, are involved in more activities and spending more time with friends. But summer still means more time for us together as a family. And I never want to see that season end.