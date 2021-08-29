Rugland: Summer full of fun is not wasted time

Seeing all we did that last weekend before school began reminded me how important it is to seize the moment. We did a number of things but never felt rushed or like we were cramming a whole summer of activities into one weekend. I also realized how much of a difference it makes to be intentional about how we choose to fill our time. It’s so easy to let an hour or two waste away at home watching mediocre TV or being distracted by petty chores that could easily wait until later. But by deciding what we were going to do and getting to it, we didn’t waste time.

Earlier in August, my mom and I seized the moment and took my kids on an impromptu getaway to Chicago. This was our first trip since before Covid invaded our lives, so we all felt so lucky to travel again. My dinosaur-loving boy was in heaven as he was able to see Sue the T-Rex at the Field Museum. My girly girl, who is growing up fast, still found great joy shopping at the American Girl doll store. They both were in awe at the size of the city and the height of the big buildings. It reinforced how important it is to take an occasional trip as it allows the opportunity to see the world outside of our immediate surroundings.

Now I need to ask Max and Amaya what is on their fall bucket list. We don’t have as much free time as in the summer but with intention we can still check things off our hope-to-do list. I can’t wait to find out what they come up with. Great adventures can be found near and far and happiness can be found in little things. Like simply playing catch in the backyard with my kids.

Addie Rugland is a freelance writer who lives in Northwood with her husband, daughter and son.