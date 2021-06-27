Rugland: Summer 2021 sweeter for the reconnection

Summer is here and life as we once knew it continues to return to our old normal. In just one month of summer so far, my family has enjoyed Band Festival, my kids participated in our church’s day camp and they are nearing the end of their softball and baseball seasons. It’s been such fun.
Of course, COVID canceled everything last year. So to have the return of our beloved events and activities makes them so much sweeter this year.
County fairs are beginning to happen. The Worth County Fair recently finished its run and was a huge success. I love all fairs but because this one is in my hometown it’s my favorite. Overall, the weather cooperated, record breaking heat and all, making it feel even more like summer. During the Worth County Fair there is always a bad thunderstorm or even tornado warning. This year was no different. Two of the five days saw brief heavy rain and wind. Our farming community rejoiced.
I’m not alone in my love for the fair. My husband and kids love it, too. Usually, we go every day at some time or another. We check out every square inch including all the animals, exhibits, entertainment and carnival rides. And of course, we eat lots of decadent fair food.
This year was my daughter Amaya’s first year in 4-H. She was able to take projects and be present for the judging process. She also worked in the 4-H food stand for the first time. As any past 4-H’er knows, this is something a young kid really looks forward to. It didn’t disappoint and she can’t wait to do it again next year. One of the thunderstorms happened during her shift, adding to the excitement as she quickly helped clear tables and sought temporary shelter.
Another highlight is bingo. My husband doesn’t care for it but I’m training my kids to love it. This year Amaya won for the first time. It was a three-way bingo so her share was only $4.25. But the amount didn’t matter, Amaya was just thrilled to win. My son Max was so close to winning, as well. It was funny to watch him clutch his forehead and inform me with worry that “someone is going to call bingo any minute!” He was right. But there’s always next year!
Perhaps the best part of fair this year was seeing all the people, ourselves included, just enjoying themselves in the laid back atmosphere and being able to visit with friends and neighbors. I was able to see a dear friend home visiting from Virginia. Wouldn’t you know we played a few games of bingo together? My kids were able to go on rides with friends. We all saw so many people that we just haven’t gotten to see much of in the last year and a half. I know it’s something I won’t take for granted any time soon.
With our county fair wrapped up my family looks forward to so much more this summer. The 4th of July is nearly here and will bring the return of more fun. In addition to the normal festivities, I am so excited to be able to see family whom I haven’t seen since Christmas of 2019, including a baby cousin I haven’t met yet because of the thousand miles separating us.
Summer is indeed sweet. But summer of 2021 definitely takes the cake.
Addie Rugland is a freelance writer who lives in Northwood with her husband, daughter and son.