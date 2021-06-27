Rugland: Summer 2021 sweeter for the reconnection

Summer is here and life as we once knew it continues to return to our old normal. In just one month of summer so far, my family has enjoyed Band Festival, my kids participated in our church’s day camp and they are nearing the end of their softball and baseball seasons. It’s been such fun.

Of course, COVID canceled everything last year. So to have the return of our beloved events and activities makes them so much sweeter this year.

County fairs are beginning to happen. The Worth County Fair recently finished its run and was a huge success. I love all fairs but because this one is in my hometown it’s my favorite. Overall, the weather cooperated, record breaking heat and all, making it feel even more like summer. During the Worth County Fair there is always a bad thunderstorm or even tornado warning. This year was no different. Two of the five days saw brief heavy rain and wind. Our farming community rejoiced.

I’m not alone in my love for the fair. My husband and kids love it, too. Usually, we go every day at some time or another. We check out every square inch including all the animals, exhibits, entertainment and carnival rides. And of course, we eat lots of decadent fair food.