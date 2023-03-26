For many, Spring Break has come and gone, and for children in Iowa, it’s now time for another spring ritual. But this one isn’t nearly as fun. I’m talking about the annual state standardized testing, now called the ISASP test.

My kids have been nervously anticipating the ISASP for a couple of weeks. According to them, their friends are nervous, too. Their school wants kids to take the test seriously, and rightfully so. As such, they impress upon the students and parents how important it is to prepare with a good night’s sleep, breakfast and to do their absolute best on the test.

I can empathize as I was once in their shoes. While giving my kids a pep talk in preparation for their tests, I told Max and Amaya their dad and I had to do this test, too. But when we were kids, it was called the Iowa Basic Skills Test. Oh, how we all hated this test! We despised this time of the school year.

But the procedure was different back then. Everyone needed a number two pencil because the test was on paper, not a computer. We also had to have a spare pencil in case the tip broke, as we weren’t allowed to get up and go to the pencil sharpener.

There was a test packet with questions and a separate smaller paper with hundreds of ovals that was the answer sheet. While taking the test, we had to fill in the oval perfectly with our pencil. It was very important to double and triple-check that the question number we were answering was the same number oval we filled in. If you got off a line, all the answers would be wrong. It happened to at least one student in my class every year.

One of the only positives of the Iowa Basic Skills was that we were allowed, actually highly encouraged, to bring a snack to school. Mid-morning, we would have a break between tests and enjoy a snack and drink. I vividly remember in 4th grade bringing a juice box and fruit rollup. I was so excited. For one, it was a big deal anytime we could have a snack in school. But second, my mom rarely bought fruit rollups. So, it was a huge treat! It’s funny the details we remember from our childhood and the lasting impression a fruit rollup can make.

Another rite of passage that left a lasting impression on most kids was the Presidential Physical Fitness Test in gym class. We had to do this twice each school year. Except for the athletically gifted kids, most students hated this test, too. It included timed testing of sit-ups, push-ups, pull-ups or bent arm hang usually depending on gender, shuttle run, sit and reach and one-mile run.

I was the best at the sit and reach flexibility test, which is no surprise as it’s the least strenuous. I was terrible at sit-ups. The shuttle run involved running back and forth from different lines on the gym floor and collecting and dropping chalkboard erasers. Not a favorite.

But can we talk about the mile run for a minute? It was such a disappointment to report to gym class and discover it was mile-run day. Oh, the devastation! But if you stop to think about the whole scenario, it’s rather funny. Imagine being a kid going to gym class, running a mile in street clothes, then going directly back to the classroom to work on math afterward. What a day!

Students still have fitness tests, but some of them are different now. My kids don’t have to run a mile. But they do something called a Pacer test, which sounds just as challenging. They must run continuous laps around the gym, making it around before a beep sounds. The beeps get faster and faster the more laps they go. It sounds exhausting.

I’m sure today’s ISASP and gym class fitness tests will make the same lasting memories for my kids as they did for all who have grown up before them. It will add to their war stories of childhood that they, too, lived to tell about.