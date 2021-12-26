Rugland: Self-consciousness not worth the time or worry

Recently my son, Max, had a reward day at school in which all the kids in his class were able to wear pajamas for the day. It was intended to be a fun day. But the night before, I saw a reaction from him that I had never previously seen. He was suddenly self-conscious about his pajamas and questioning which ones he should wear. He worried they all looked babyish or too silly. My husband and I tried telling him his pajamas were the same as anyone else’s, but Max wasn’t convinced. It took quite some time, but finally he settled on a pair of pajama pants paired with a regular casual shirt.

But the worry didn’t end there. At school drop off he was nervous if anyone else would remember to wear their pajamas or if he would be the only one. I assured him this wouldn’t be the case. But I must admit, I was more than a little relieved when I was driving away and saw a classmate of Max’s walking to the door with pajama pants on.

After school I asked Max what kind of pajamas everyone wore. He said one of his friends wore the exact same pair he had at home. Other kids had worn elf or other Christmas theme pajamas and a couple girls had unicorn onesie pj’s. He said he wished he hadn’t been so worried and instead worn the pajamas he really wanted to.

Isn’t that life? After the fact, it’s so clear something wasn’t worth worrying about or feeling self-conscious over. But in the moment, our negative thoughts can get the better of us.

Max just turned nine and is only in 3rd grade. I hate to see him developing these worries about fitting in already. My daughter is in 5th grade so we’ve seen these feelings with her, too. Unfortunately, this is a part of life for so many of us.

I’ve certainly battled this myself. Over time, I’ve gotten better but in years past I would come home from a get together and replay in my mind conversations I had with people, wondering if I said the wrong thing or offended anybody. What a massive waste of time! With age, I’ve gained perspective and learned ways to try to combat this behavior. Now if I start to do this, I consciously remind myself what’s done is done and move on. It seems acknowledging the negative thought helps, instead of letting it swirl around in my mind.

My mom is someone who has never cared too much about what other people think of her. Or if she does, she doesn’t show it and lives her life exactly how she wants to anyway. She’s always worn what she wants, says what she feels and does what she wants. I have always admired her for that.

Many of us struggle with wanting to be different and being our own person but at the same time wanting to fit in. There are certainly bullies in life or people who judge but many times it’s ourselves who are our own worst critic. Max was having the worry about his pajamas and what could possibly happen at school with himself. He said nobody at school had ever commented or made fun of something he wore. So it was just a fear in his own mind of the what if’s.

The older we get the less we do care about fitting in or what others might think. I would love to give my kids the gift of that freedom at a much younger age. To teach them to just wear the pajamas and smile proudly. Life is just too short.

Addie Rugland is a freelance writer who lives in Northwood with her husband, daughter and son.