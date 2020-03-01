Rugland: Sand, surf and sun provide best fun on vacation

My family recently had the opportunity to escape the snow and cold and head south to Mexico for sun and warmer temperatures. We went with my husband’s parents and his sister for a week of fun.
When I go on vacation I like to relax but also see the sights, do a little shopping and go to fun restaurants for delicious food. This trip was no different.
We went on a whale watching boat and were able to get within 50 feet of a mama and baby whale. We were in awe! Another day, we went on a sea lion encounter, something high on my kids’ list of things to do. We were able to be in the water with the sea lions and pet them, they “kissed” us and jumped out of the water hurdling over our heads. The sea lions had been trained to smile on command which made us all laugh. They reminded me of a silly cartoon character.
But for my kids, they didn’t care about eating at great restaurants or seeing the sights. What they wanted from this vacation was simple. They wanted to spend their time at the beach and pool with their family. Aside from the sea lions, Max and Amaya definitely loved the beach and pool most of all.
They happily spent hours swimming in the ocean jumping through waves and riding boogie boards. On the shore, they created intricate sand castles and moats, waiting for the water to fill them. Then they would take a break for a bite to eat on the beach. A cheeseburger and smoothie taste pretty fantastic with sand between your toes. Then off to the pool for more swimming. And then repeat. At the end of the afternoon, Max and Amaya would choose an ice cream cone before we left the beach. Oh, what a life! They were in heaven … and I was, too!
One day while swimming in the ocean, Max stepped on something, hurting his foot. It looked like a small rock that had pressed too hard into his foot. In a major mom-win moment for me, I happened to have tweezers in my beach bag. So I easily started to remove the piece. But we were all shocked to see it wasn’t a rock but rather a long piece of shell or something similar that had went in his foot about a quarter of an inch! Max was worried it was something poisonous. Once he was convinced otherwise and the light bleeding stopped, the injury became one of his highlights of the trip. He even took a picture of what was in his foot to school to show everyone.
The plane ride was also a highlight for my kids. The addition of TV screens in every seat sure makes flights more enjoyable. On the trip home, both Max and Amaya watched movies or played games the entire time. That probably wasn’t a mom-win moment for me, but it’s especially difficult for kids to sit in a small space for nearly four hours, so if they were happy, I was happy.
We all enjoyed our time away and were grateful for the extra family time. I love that my kids were able to experience life in another country and see a culture different from their own. It’s important for them to understand the world is so much bigger than what they can see around them.
Both Max and Amaya kept a simple journal while we were on vacation. As a long-time trip journal writer myself, I know they will look back years from now and smile as they read what their 7- and 9-year-old selves wrote about this special trip long ago.
Addie Rugland is a freelance writer who lives in Northwood with her husband, daughter and son.