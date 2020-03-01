Rugland: Sand, surf and sun provide best fun on vacation

My family recently had the opportunity to escape the snow and cold and head south to Mexico for sun and warmer temperatures. We went with my husband’s parents and his sister for a week of fun.

When I go on vacation I like to relax but also see the sights, do a little shopping and go to fun restaurants for delicious food. This trip was no different.

We went on a whale watching boat and were able to get within 50 feet of a mama and baby whale. We were in awe! Another day, we went on a sea lion encounter, something high on my kids’ list of things to do. We were able to be in the water with the sea lions and pet them, they “kissed” us and jumped out of the water hurdling over our heads. The sea lions had been trained to smile on command which made us all laugh. They reminded me of a silly cartoon character.

But for my kids, they didn’t care about eating at great restaurants or seeing the sights. What they wanted from this vacation was simple. They wanted to spend their time at the beach and pool with their family. Aside from the sea lions, Max and Amaya definitely loved the beach and pool most of all.