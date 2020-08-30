Rugland: Return to even some routine is welcome

The longest spring break ever has finally ended. Many schools in our area have returned to school in some fashion, whether it be full time in-person, a hybrid or online distance learning. My children are back in school full time in-person, with a number of changes and precautions in place.
The first day of school was a mix of emotions for me as I saw all the kids being dropped off in masks. The regular excitement of the first day was there and they all looked so cute in their colorful masks. But then I felt sadness that our kids have to go to school like this. Then finally a little peace set in as I remembered, while this may go on for some time, this is a temporary situation. I also felt a sense of unity seeing everyone doing their part to be done with this mess as soon as possible.
On social media, many parents posted their children’s back to school pictures. Most had photos of their kids with and without masks, just as I did. This time must be documented! A few years from now, we’ll hardly believe there was a time when our children wore masks to school.
I hesitate to say this as I don’t want to jinx anything, but Max & Amaya’s first day back at school was a success and subsequent days are going well.
As I picked up Max and Amaya after their first day, they were just as excited as any other year. They told me fun things about their teachers, classroom and other happenings from the day. I nonchalantly asked how it went wearing a mask all day, if it was hot or if they got used to it. They both told me they got used to it. Boy, was I relieved! And proud.
In fact, I’m so proud of all of our kids today. This pandemic has upended their lives and they are handling it in amazing ways.
Of course, there are bumps in the road. Max and Amaya’s day wasn’t all roses. Due to spacing required for social distancing, Amaya eats lunch in an extra classroom with just five boys, no girls. I sympathized but reminded her these boy classmates are her friends, as well, and because of social distancing even if she were in the lunchroom she probably wouldn’t be able to chat with girlfriends.
Another bummer for both Max and Amaya is not being able to play on the playground equipment during recess. The school does have balls, jump ropes and hula hoops available so I know they’ll find new ways to have fun. But I understand what they’re feeling. However, the playground will be there when the time is right.
After months of very little on the calendar, my kids have a schedule again. Now I need to get organized, as well. I, too, forgot about the school routine.
As we were about to walk out the door on the first day I suddenly thought, “Oh no, do either of you have gym?,” thus necessitating gym shoes and socks. (Fun fact: they both did!) My family spent months rolling out of the house in flip flops or whatever, so it almost wasn’t a thought. Then “Oh yeah, you better have an extra face mask just in case it gets dirty or falls on the bathroom floor!” and, “The drinking fountains are turned off, do you have your water bottle?”
Since that first morning we now get the water bottles filled and face masks in the bag the night before. The lunch menu is printed, with Max and Amaya’s gym days added to it. We’ve got our routine down and are ready to be flexible if the need arises.
But we’ve got this. Max and Amaya have got this. Every kid has got this. One day at a time, one week at a time. We’ve all got this.
Civil unrest in Kenosha Tuesday
Man in BLM shirt talks with TV news crew
Garbage trucks, tear gas, protesters
Street medics stand at the ready to respond
Armed individuals stand outside gas station
Armed individuals stand outside gas station
TV news reporter edits and files a story
Crowded Civic Center Park minutes before it is cleared
Medic in Civic Center Park
Backlit by police lights in Civic Center Park
Backlit by police vehicles
Holding hands during a protest
Sign says "If you are not angry you're not paying attention"
Time for change=Racial Justice Now
Drone in the sky
Group stands silently just feet away from fence
Man, who was asking protesters to "stop throwing" stuff, stands up close to the fence
At right, man scampers back after approaching law enforcement and then being peppered with less-lethal munitions
Approaching the fence
Press photographers find their spot
On a bike, on their phone, during a protest
Press photographers find their spot
Holding a sign in the area between the park and police
National Guard behind the fence
Law enforcement fires less-lethal munitions from the roof
A man carries a cross across Sheridan Road toward Civic Center Park
Protesters up against the fence
Window smashed before protests heated up Tuesday
Red white and blue above protesters
Photographers and videographers commandeer garbage truck
National Guardsmen behind the fence
Protesters beside burned out garbage truck
Street medics
Street medics have a group huddle
Medic station at the ready
Bob Goss pleads for no looting
"No lives matter until... Black Lives Matter"
Listening to the man in the middle
Gloved fist in the air
Pup tired at protest
Jacob Blake mask
Sign holding and driving
Young kid holds sign that signs "Hold cops accountable"
"Save Kenosha" reads boarded up building
Roller skating during the early protest
Spray paint saying "Justice for Jacob Blake"
Armed men move toward police line
Armed men move toward police line
Chants of "Hands up! Don't shoot!"
Chants of "Hands up! Don't shoot!"
Man stands with hands up as officers repeatedly tell him and others to "clear the roadway"
Law enforcement pushes forward to clear Civic Center Park of protesters
Law enforcement pushes forward to clear Civic Center Park of protesters
Smoke and law enforcement
Street medics respond to injured man
Street medics respond to injured man
Kenosha protest, Aug. 25-26, 2020
Medics
Kenosha protest, Aug. 25-26, 2020
Protesters stand in defiance of police orders to clear Sheridan Road
Officers march forward on Sheridan Road, prepared to push protesters back
Chants of "Hands up! Don't shoot!"
"Hands up! Don't shoot!"
"Hands up, don't shoot"
Smoke and tension
Blocking Sheridan Road
Men stand armed atop business
Men stand armed atop business
Armed individuals outside of gas station chat with BLM demonstrators
Armed individuals outside of gas station chat with BLM demonstrators
Sign: "He was unarmed #BlackLivesMatter"
Boarded up Black-owned business
Smashed window from night before
Fire allowed to burn in already smashed-up car lot
Dumpster set alight
Dumpster set alight
Dumpster being pushed toward law enforcement; it ended up serving briefly as a barricade
On fire dumpster rolls down SHeridan
Demonstrators build a short-lived fire
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING - TUESDAY
Fire on Sheridan Road
Fire burns behind short-lived barricade
Demonstrators use a blue umbrella to distract law enforcement, who later used less-lethal ammunition to damage umbrella and push back those holding it
Sitting underneath damaged umbrella
Skull mask
