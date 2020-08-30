Rugland: Return to even some routine is welcome

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The longest spring break ever has finally ended. Many schools in our area have returned to school in some fashion, whether it be full time in-person, a hybrid or online distance learning. My children are back in school full time in-person, with a number of changes and precautions in place.

The first day of school was a mix of emotions for me as I saw all the kids being dropped off in masks. The regular excitement of the first day was there and they all looked so cute in their colorful masks. But then I felt sadness that our kids have to go to school like this. Then finally a little peace set in as I remembered, while this may go on for some time, this is a temporary situation. I also felt a sense of unity seeing everyone doing their part to be done with this mess as soon as possible.

On social media, many parents posted their children’s back to school pictures. Most had photos of their kids with and without masks, just as I did. This time must be documented! A few years from now, we’ll hardly believe there was a time when our children wore masks to school.

I hesitate to say this as I don’t want to jinx anything, but Max & Amaya’s first day back at school was a success and subsequent days are going well.