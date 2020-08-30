 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rugland: Return to even some routine is welcome
0 comments
alert

Rugland: Return to even some routine is welcome

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The longest spring break ever has finally ended. Many schools in our area have returned to school in some fashion, whether it be full time in-person, a hybrid or online distance learning. My children are back in school full time in-person, with a number of changes and precautions in place.

The first day of school was a mix of emotions for me as I saw all the kids being dropped off in masks. The regular excitement of the first day was there and they all looked so cute in their colorful masks. But then I felt sadness that our kids have to go to school like this. Then finally a little peace set in as I remembered, while this may go on for some time, this is a temporary situation. I also felt a sense of unity seeing everyone doing their part to be done with this mess as soon as possible.

Addie Rugland

Addie Rugland

On social media, many parents posted their children’s back to school pictures. Most had photos of their kids with and without masks, just as I did. This time must be documented! A few years from now, we’ll hardly believe there was a time when our children wore masks to school.

I hesitate to say this as I don’t want to jinx anything, but Max & Amaya’s first day back at school was a success and subsequent days are going well.

As I picked up Max and Amaya after their first day, they were just as excited as any other year. They told me fun things about their teachers, classroom and other happenings from the day. I nonchalantly asked how it went wearing a mask all day, if it was hot or if they got used to it. They both told me they got used to it. Boy, was I relieved! And proud.

In fact, I’m so proud of all of our kids today. This pandemic has upended their lives and they are handling it in amazing ways.

Of course, there are bumps in the road. Max and Amaya’s day wasn’t all roses. Due to spacing required for social distancing, Amaya eats lunch in an extra classroom with just five boys, no girls. I sympathized but reminded her these boy classmates are her friends, as well, and because of social distancing even if she were in the lunchroom she probably wouldn’t be able to chat with girlfriends.

Another bummer for both Max and Amaya is not being able to play on the playground equipment during recess. The school does have balls, jump ropes and hula hoops available so I know they’ll find new ways to have fun. But I understand what they’re feeling. However, the playground will be there when the time is right.

After months of very little on the calendar, my kids have a schedule again. Now I need to get organized, as well. I, too, forgot about the school routine.

As we were about to walk out the door on the first day I suddenly thought, “Oh no, do either of you have gym?,” thus necessitating gym shoes and socks. (Fun fact: they both did!) My family spent months rolling out of the house in flip flops or whatever, so it almost wasn’t a thought. Then “Oh yeah, you better have an extra face mask just in case it gets dirty or falls on the bathroom floor!” and, “The drinking fountains are turned off, do you have your water bottle?”

Since that first morning we now get the water bottles filled and face masks in the bag the night before. The lunch menu is printed, with Max and Amaya’s gym days added to it. We’ve got our routine down and are ready to be flexible if the need arises.

But we’ve got this. Max and Amaya have got this. Every kid has got this. One day at a time, one week at a time. We’ve all got this.

COMMUNITY MATTERS: Become a member

Addie Rugland is a freelance writer who lives in Northwood with her husband, daughter and son.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Covid-19 vaccine will likely require 2 doses

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News