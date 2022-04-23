Rugland: Parenting conundrum – the cell phone

As a parent, we have to make daily decisions as to how we will raise our children. It starts the moment they are born. As our babies grow, we decide when to start feeding them real food, when it’s time to potty train and how to handle tantrums and discipline.

The decision making continues through childhood and doesn’t stop until they are an adult themselves. There is no manual for raising a child and we all have to make the decisions we think are best for our family. My husband and I recently had to make a difficult decision in regard to our daughter.

This past Christmas, Amaya asked for her own cell phone. It was number one on her wish list and she desperately hoped she would get one. Amaya told me “all of her friends” had one and she was the only one that did not. I knew this wasn’t true but could remember those feelings from when I was a kid. I knew to Amaya it felt like she truly was the only one without a phone.

The way she pleaded her case felt a little reminiscent of Ralphie wanting his Red Rider BB gun in the movie “The Christmas Story”. At the end of that movie, Ralphie does get his BB gun. Unfortunately for Amaya, the same didn’t happen for her. Mom and dad, or even Santa as was the case for Ralphie, didn’t come through with a phone this year. I know she was disappointed. But ultimately, my husband and I felt we needed to say no to a phone for a little bit longer.

It just isn’t necessary for Amaya to have one yet. It makes sense for several of her friends to have a phone because they are home alone before or after school or at different times of the day. This isn’t the case for Amaya.

Obviously, there is no right or wrong. Rather, every parent gets to choose when a phone is appropriate for their child, thus making the correct decision for their family. For ours, the negatives of a phone outweigh the positives right now. At this time, a phone for Amaya would not be for safety or security, only for fun. So the list of cons is too great. Number one is phones are addicting, plain and simple.

I know how addictive my phone is for me and I hate it. We don’t want that for Amaya yet. Also, there are so many negative things that can happen via texting and social media, such as bullying and feeling left out. Plus, people share their best highlights on their phone, making it seem like their life is perfect.

Social media can make even well-adjusted adults feel like their life isn’t as good as their friends, so I can only imagine how it makes young people feel who are already comparing themselves to others and grappling with self-esteem issues.

We don’t want Amaya to feel excluded because she doesn’t have a phone. We know how important it is to feel like you fit in. The day will come when Amaya will receive her own phone. And it will be sooner than she thinks.

Years ago, my original thought was I would wait until my kids were 14 before they received a phone. But as with many things in parenting, I have adjusted my position on this. Waiting until 14 no longer seems realistic or fair. Amaya will get hers long before then. Likely it will be when she starts middle school next year. Perhaps having to wait will make it even more special when she finally gets one.

Deciding to hold off on the phone was a hard decision for my husband and me, but I think we made the right choice for our family at this point in time. Parenting is tough and it’s not going to get any easier. So we’ll just keep winging it like everyone else and have faith we’re doing our best.

Addie Rugland is a freelance writer who lives in Northwood with her husband, daughter and son.