Rugland: No rush on packing up Christmas décor

The holiday season is behind us. The family gatherings and celebrations are complete, the Christmas goodies have been eaten and the new gifts are put away. But what about the house? Are holiday decorations still up or has everything been put away for the year?

All of my décor, including my Christmas tree, is still up. For a lot of people, this is far too long. But not me. The twinkle lights and cute decorations make me so happy. I love to keep it out for an extended time. Plus, the holidays are such a whirlwind. The weeks between Thanksgiving and Christmas are so busy that I like to spread the joy into the new year.

How long after Christmas do you keep your decorations on display? People definitely fall into different categories on this subject. But they can feel pretty strongly about what is the “right” thing to do. Category one takes everything down the day after Christmas. Category two right after New Year’s. Category three waits until after Epiphany (January 6). Category four is a smaller group and waits until the end of January or beginning of February. Category five is the smallest group of all and keeps their tree up for the entire year. Within that group, some leave it as a Christmas tree, while others change the décor for different holidays and seasons.

Occasionally, people can get a little judgmental about those who leave their décor up too long or not long enough, depending on their opinions. But what does it matter? If keeping Christmas décor out longer makes a person happy, then who cares? Let’s face it, winters can be long and bleak in our neck of the woods. And life can be tough at times with its ups and downs. So, if a Christmas tree in the winter brightens your days, I say enjoy it as long as you want. Do what makes you happy! Without fail, driving by someone’s house that still has their lights on always lifts my spirits, too.

I love to decorate for Christmas, but I usually don’t do much for Valentines, Easter or anything else until fall arrives. I have decorations for every holiday and season stored neatly in my basement, but they rarely get unpacked and displayed. Perhaps it’s because I leave my Christmas décor up so long that by the time I pack everything away, I’m not in the mood to get new stuff out.

I have enjoyed my tree and other décor immensely this winter, but I have reached the point where I am now willing to take it down. I’m ready to reclaim more space in my living room. Though I will admit I’m not looking forward to this job. Putting all the décor away isn’t nearly as fun as getting it out. But for me, the time has come and it must be done.

Packing away Christmas and acknowledging another year has come and gone is a little bittersweet. But I will look forward to the day when I can put it up again next November.

But don’t think my house will be drab and dreary for the winter. My white twinkle lights outside of my house will remain. I will unabashedly leave those on until March or so. They’re far too pretty and bring me great joy every time I see them. Plus, there’s way too much winter left for me to turn them off yet. Sometimes a little twinkle light is just what we need.