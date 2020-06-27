Rugland: Missing the family sitcoms of the 80s

Today, if there is a sitcom it’s not necessarily family-appropriate or it primarily appeals to just the child. In the case of the latter, the kids tend to be know-it-alls and the parents are commonly portrayed as bumbling idiots, which, as an adult, is hard to watch.

Currently, the 7 p.m. time slot on network TV might have a crime or medical drama or an adult-based sitcom. Or else one of a variety of game shows, strength shows, talent contests or reality shows. My kids and I do enjoy some of these but I miss the sitcoms of years ago. My kids are 7 and 9, so at an age where we can watch something that appeals to all of us. If we can find it.

Don’t get me wrong, my family doesn’t lay in front of the TV for hours. I know it’s not good to spend an excess of time watching TV, but I do have good memories of watching with my family as a kid. I can remember my mom and dad laughing just as hard as my brother and I while watching "The Cosby Show" and "Home Improvement." We’d all do our best “Tim the Toolman” impressions. My dad was the best, of course.