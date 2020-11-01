Rugland: Let the new versions of the holidays commence

For Thanksgiving, my family usually has a gathering of about 50 extended relatives. Sadly, it will not take place this year. Instead, we will have a video gathering on Zoom. Several holiday events my family attends annually in the community have been canceled. It’s still too early to see what our family gatherings will look like for Christmas. The loss of these get-togethers and events are huge.

But I still have so much to be thankful for. COVID has brought one positive to 2020 that will continue into the holidays and beyond, and that is more time with immediate family.

With less events on the calendar, my family will be able to enjoy some of the things we usually run out of time to do. Building gingerbread houses and going sledding more than once is on my list. As well as finally taking my children ice skating. They’ve wanted to try it for a couple years and open rink times never fit our schedule. So this is the year.