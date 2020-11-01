Rugland: Let the new versions of the holidays commence

The year continues to tick by and unfortunately COVID continues to stick with us. Back in March, most of us thought life would be back to normal by summer. But here we are drawing near to the end of 2020 still in the clutches of the coronavirus. The start of the holiday season is here and will no doubt be different for everyone this year, in big ways or small.
The Halloween holiday brought some adjustments. For some, there was no trick or treating. For others, the way candy was handed out changed. For trick or treaters, some only did a few stops at family or close friends and others' costumes included face masks. Halloween festivities were altered or in some cases canceled.
As COVID continues to impact our lives, we will all make our own decisions as we see best for our families.
Choosing Halloween costumes this year required more consideration. My son, Max, decided against his first few selections as they came with a full head mask that he would not be able to wear at his school party because of the need to wear the COVID face mask. After a little more searching, he found the perfect dragon costume with a mask just over the eyes. My daughter, Amaya, dressed up as one of the Sanderson sisters from the movie “Hocus Pocus.” We actually found a face mask with a print of the nose and mouth of the real character’s face!
Looking ahead, the changes will continue for Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s.
For Thanksgiving, my family usually has a gathering of about 50 extended relatives. Sadly, it will not take place this year. Instead, we will have a video gathering on Zoom. Several holiday events my family attends annually in the community have been canceled. It’s still too early to see what our family gatherings will look like for Christmas. The loss of these get-togethers and events are huge.
But I still have so much to be thankful for. COVID has brought one positive to 2020 that will continue into the holidays and beyond, and that is more time with immediate family.
With less events on the calendar, my family will be able to enjoy some of the things we usually run out of time to do. Building gingerbread houses and going sledding more than once is on my list. As well as finally taking my children ice skating. They’ve wanted to try it for a couple years and open rink times never fit our schedule. So this is the year.
An unchanged holiday favorite that makes me feel all is right with the world is the start of the Christmas movies on the Hallmark Channel. They have already begun and I couldn’t be happier. People either love these or hate them. But I love them. Thankfully, COVID didn’t ruin the production of new movies for this season! These predictable, warm and fuzzy movies bring me a little extra comfort in our not so normal world. Amaya loves them, too, so we will spend many a weekend afternoon or night curled up on the couch together watching a feel good Christmas movie.
It will be about the simple joys this season and perhaps the opportunity to create new traditions. As the New Year arrives, we’ll gladly ring in 2021 and the hope it brings. But in this unprecedented year there is still much to be thankful for and to celebrate.
Addie Rugland is a freelance writer who lives in Northwood with her husband, daughter and son.
