Rugland: Kids love camp; parents suffer separation anxiety

Life is full of new experiences and milestones.

Our family experienced a great one this summer. In July, my two children went away to camp for the first time. My son went for two nights and my daughter for five. They had never been away from home like this before. Both kids were excited but nervous.

My husband and I were unsure how things would go. We wondered if we would receive a phone call in the middle of the night notifying us one of them wanted to come home. But to our delight, they both had a successful stay and enjoyed camp.

In the weeks leading up to camp my son did a little training of sorts to prepare. Another mom came up with the brilliant idea that our kids take turns hosting sleepovers so they could get used to each other’s company, as well as sleeping away from home. It was a genius plan!

When I picked up Max at the end of his three days at camp, he didn’t wave when he saw me and he was hesitant to give me a hug when the opportunity arrived. I think being around friends and away from parents made him feel embarrassed to give a hug. But he had a fun time at camp and chatted the entire way home telling me stories and details about it.

On the other hand, when I picked up Amaya at the end of her six days, she gave me the best hug I could have ever hoped for. But it wasn’t a sad, "thank goodness this is over" type of hug. I could feel a very content feeling from her. She was happy to see me but felt very calm and at ease. I was overjoyed! When the closing program was over, she was excited to go home but sad to leave camp.

I could tell she had a great time and felt at home at camp. Amaya loved her counselors and said one even felt like a big sister. She also made some great new friends from other towns in Iowa.

They exchanged addresses and plan to stay in contact by snail mail. I sure hope they do. Amaya said she felt a closer bond to her local friends that she went to camp with, as well. It’s amazing how well you can get to know people when you spend several days together with no distractions.

At camp there were no electronics of any kind and lots of outdoor time. Max and Amaya were able to make decisions for themselves for several days, such as what to eat at mealtime, what to do during free time and how to spend their money at the camp store. They were supervised by counselors, of course, but mom and dad weren’t there to say yes or no. It gave them more independence, responsibility and boosted their confidence in themselves.

There was one big surprise: Having our kids away at camp was unexpectedly difficult for my husband and me. We have certainly been away from our children in the past, but we could always check in on them by phone or video call. This was the first time we had been out of communication for several days. It was really hard on us!

We worried if they were homesick and hoped they were having fun. We figured no news was good news, but we both thought about them A LOT. Who would have guessed we needed a little training camp, too!

But our kids definitely made us proud. They both said they had moments of homesickness early on in their stay. But they didn’t let those thoughts linger and instead had a fun time, strengthened friendships and met new friends. Amaya already knows she wants to go to camp again.

Max isn’t sure he will like the longer length of camp next year. But I know he will do great. And with one year under our belt, my husband and I will do better, too.