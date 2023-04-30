It’s nearly May, and with it comes a holiday that has waned in popularity over the years. I’m talking about May Day, which is on May 1. May Day is approximately halfway between the spring equinox and the summer solstice. Traditionally on this day, people make a little basket or cone and fill it with candy or flowers, then leave it on someone’s doorstep. The customary thing to do is to knock on the door, then run away so as not to be seen. If the recipient catches the giver, he or she is entitled to a kiss. May Day is a more popular holiday in European countries than it is in the United States. But for those who celebrate, it’s a simple holiday that brings lots of joy.

My family always celebrated May Day when I was growing up. Each year, my mom would buy a flat of flowers to be used in our baskets. We would pot each flower in a dixie cup and attach a pipe cleaner to the cup as a handle. Then we would drive around making deliveries to our family and friends. We never rang the doorbell and ran away, but rather greeted the person and wished them a happy May Day. Everyone was always delighted to accept the small gift and to have our unexpected visit.

In school, I would usually receive a couple of May baskets from friends. These particular ones always included popcorn, M&Ms, licorice and other candy. What a treat! Being a kid, I valued these baskets much more than the flowers we delivered. I would ask my mom if we could give out candy baskets as well. But she knew what she was doing and stuck to the flowers, which is good because everyone on the receiving end always seemed to like our gift. Even my friends at school. It’s possible the candy basket they received from other classmates made my basket more welcome. But maybe not, perhaps everyone just likes flowers.

My mom didn’t stop at just the May baskets. She even hosted May Day parties a couple of times when I was a young child. We made different May Day crafts, had snacks and played games. She turned our tall yard light into a May pole. Everyone held onto different colored streamers and walked around the pole until all the streamers were wrapped around the pole. The finished result was beautiful.

Now that I’m a mom, I’ve tried to continue the tradition of May Day with my children. My mom left big shoes to fill, and I haven’t always been successful, but I keep trying. My intention has been to do May baskets every year, but sometimes May 1 sneaks up on me and I’m not prepared. But we have done it several times. We’ve made cookie baskets, candy baskets and even flower baskets. The flower idea I didn’t always think was so great when I was a child is much more appreciated now. It’s funny how our parents’ ideas and thoughts make more sense once we are adults. It sure happens a lot to me.

My children have a few friends who usually deliver May baskets, too. We live out in the country, so for them to make the effort to deliver the baskets is extra special. It makes my kids’ day (and mine!) to receive the treat and have the unexpected visitor. It’s just so fun!

Giving someone a May basket is so simple but so appreciated. We’re planning to make our deliveries again this year. If you’re so inclined, I encourage you to make a couple baskets for your loved ones. It doesn’t have to be complicated and can be as easy as a single piece of candy. But I guarantee you will brighten their day, and yours, too.

